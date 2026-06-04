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Home > Uncategorized > Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices remained stable across major Indian cities on June 4, 2026. Fuel rates continue to be influenced by global crude oil prices, taxes, and currency movements.

Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 11:03 IST

New Delhi, June 4, 2026: Petrol diesel and CNG prices stayed pretty much the same across several major Indian cities on Thursday, giving a bit of relief to commuters as well as transport operators. Oil marketing companies keep adjusting fuel rates day to day, more or less, on the basis of international crude benchmarks, currency movement, plus the taxation approach which keeps shifting.

In the national capital, petrol is being sold at about ₹94.72 per litre, and diesel is around ₹87.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is roughly ₹103.44 per litre, while diesel costs ₹89.97 per litre. Chennai and Kolkata too see steady fuel numbers though the figures can move a little, mostly because of local levies and road-transport related expenses.

CNG still feels like the cheaper option for many vehicle owners. In Delhi, CNG is available for around ₹76.59 per kg. Meanwhile, Noida, Gurugram, and Mumbai show slightly higher CNG rates, tied to regional pricing frameworks, and that’s why the difference is noticeable.

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Fuel prices don’t really stay the same, from city to city, because state governments set different VAT rates and add local taxes too. Then there are the dealer commissions, transport costs, and municipal levies that kind of mess with the final number as well, so it ends up varying.

In India, the retail prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG actually depend on a mix of things. For example global crude oil prices, the rupee exchange rate versus the US dollar, refining costs, transportation expenses, and government duties. And if there’s a big geopolitical event shaking up the global energy market, that can feed into fuel prices pretty quickly.

Market experts are saying that fuel rates might see changes over the coming weeks based on how international crude oil prices move, along with the mood of global economic conditions. Consumers are also advised to watch the daily fuel price updates , especially in places where local taxes have a stronger effect on what people pay at the pump.

Since fuel costs keep being such an important part of household budgets and everyday transport expenses, motorists and businesses are still paying close attention to what’s happening across the energy sector.

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Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities
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Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Major Indian Cities

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