Home > Viral News > After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

Fatima Jatoi has outrightly denied her involvement with the so called video, claiming that the audio visual material that is being circulated on the internet is fake and has been wrongly represented.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 11:01:06 IST

A video clip that is said to have TikTok creator Fatima Jatoi has been circulating online under the title ‘6 minutes 39 seconds’ which has got the curiosity of people on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X to the max. Users have even started searching for the original footage. Some posts from accounts that don’t reveal their identity claim to show private video of Jatoi that hasn’t been verified, which adds to the interest around the whole thing and increases the search trends related to the exact length of the clip. But there is no proof that a legit or original video is out there, and the investigations by cybersecurity analysts and fact checkers imply that the trend itself could be just another online engagement trap rather than a real leak.

The trend ‘6 minutes 39 seconds’ has been identified by experts as a possible harmful scam that attracts users by clicking on links that are malicious and could lead to malware, phishing, or data harvesting pages. The tactics used usually consist of fake video player websites asking the visitors to download files, verify their age or identity, or grant permissions under false pretenses. Moreover, the inconsistent stories around the video, with some spam pages asserting different identities or origins, show that the content is most probably AI generated or deepfake material rather than a genuine video. Cybersecurity experts warn that clicking on such dubious links might lead to a data breach and a compromised device. 

During the online rumor mill, Fatima Jatoi has outrightly denied her involvement with the so-called video, claiming that the audio-visual material that is being circulated on the internet is fake and has been wrongly represented. Her repudiation is in line with the general opinion that the video is neither original nor authentic, and could be part of the ongoing trend of deepfakes and AI-manipulated videos targeting influencers. Users are cautioned not to interact with or share links connected to this viral clip and to use only trusted sources to prevent misinformation and digital security threats. 

Also Read: Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 7 minute 11 seconds MMSFatima Jatoi 6 Minutes 39 SecondsFatima Jatoi mmsFatima Jatoi mms linknew mms indiaviral 7 minute 11 second clipviral MMS clipviral mms scandal

After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

