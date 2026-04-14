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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. Know why Shraddha Kapoor called her ‘Aaji’ and the Mangeshkar-Kolhapure family connection explained.

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: April 14, 2026 12:16:40 IST

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12 after suffering multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following cardiac and respiratory complications. As the nation mourns her loss, many are revisiting her remarkable legacy and her lesser-known family connection with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle Passed Away At 92

Asha Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai after being under medical care for critical health complications. She had been admitted to the ICU, where doctors later confirmed multi-organ failure as the cause of death. Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a legacy that shaped generations of singers and composers.

Born Into The Legendary Mangeshkar Family

Asha Bhosle was born to Deenanath Mangeshkar and belonged to the iconic Mangeshkar family. She was the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar and carved her own identity with a career that spanned more than eight decades. Her versatility across genres made her one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history.

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How Is Shraddha Kapoor Related To Asha Bhosle?

The connection between Asha Bhosle and Shraddha Kapoor lies in the Mangeshkar-Kolhapure family lineage. Shraddha’s maternal grandfather Pandharinath Kolhapure was Asha Bhosle’s cousin. His daughter Shivangi Kolhapure later married actor Shakti Kapoor, making Shraddha part of the extended Mangeshkar family. The actress shared a close bond with the singer and fondly referred to her as ‘Aaji’.

Strong Family Bonds Across Generations

The Kolhapure and Mangeshkar families have maintained close ties for decades. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor’s aunt, also worked with Asha Bhosle in the film Mai (2013). The families were often seen celebrating festivals together, reflecting their deep-rooted connection beyond the film industry.

A Personal Journey Marked By Strength

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle at a young age and had three children. Despite personal challenges, she remained dedicated to her music career. Her son Anand Bhosle later managed her professional work, while her grandchildren have continued the family’s creative legacy in music and entertainment.

A Life Dedicated To Music

With a career spanning over 80 years, Asha Bhosle remained deeply connected to music until her final days. In one of her last reflections, she expressed her wish to continue singing till her last breath. Her contribution to Indian music remains unmatched and continues to inspire generations.

Also Read: Happy Puthandu 2026: Top Best Tamil New Year Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images & WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends

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Tags: Asha Bhosle age 92asha bhosle deathAsha Bhosle funeral MumbaiAsha Bhosle legacyasha bhosle news todayBollywood latest newsentertainment news indiaIndian music legendMangeshkar family treeShivaji Park funeralShraddha Kapoor familyShraddha Kapoor relation Asha Bhosle

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

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Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link
Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Why Shraddha Kapoor Called Legendary Singer ‘Aaji’ | Inside The Mangeshkar-Kolhapure Family Link

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