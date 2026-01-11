LIVE TV
Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know

Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know

The act of clicking on unknown links not only spreads the false information but also makes the users vulnerable to cyber threats.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 11, 2026 13:45:48 IST

A new internet phenomenon has arisen around a so called 7-minute 11-second MMS video, and the users of different social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Telegram are sharing screenshots and looking for links in hope of getting the full clip. The video, which is named ‘Umair 7-minute 11-second viral MMS’, has greatly attracted people’s attention due to its unusual duration and the hype created by comparing it to a previously surfed 19-minute viral video. However, no reliable proof that such a video is existing has been provided to date, and no news organization of high credibility or official entity has declared it as real.

Considering the absence of trustworthy evidence, a lot of posts still claim the reel includes a guy and girl in intimate places, with some even assuming it is coming from Pakistan, this is the information that has no backing by the media that verge on the credible. The hype around the video has been mainly caused by curiosity and the manner in which social media algorithms uplift terms like ‘7:11 viral video’, usually leading to the rise of unclear or misleading content simply because it attracts clicks and engagement. The professionals in the field also alert that the use of deepfake technology and editing software can result in the making of very realistic yet non-existent videos, implying that even if a clip seems to be authentic, it might actually not be real.

The experts of cyber security point to the necessity of suppressing the desire of finding or sharing such links, given that most of the super viral video claims, especially those that promise incredible or ‘exclusive’ content, are commonly used to deliver malware, phishing links or unsafe websites. The act of clicking on unknown links not only spreads the false information but also makes the users vulnerable to cyber threats. People are not just discouraged but strongly advised not to share links claiming to lead to the alleged 7-minute 11-second video and to refrain from spreading unverified and possibly harmful content until reliable information from trustworthy sources is accessible.

Also Read: 7 Minutes 11 Seconds Viral MMS: Were ‘Marry’ And ‘Umair’ Arrested In Pakistan Over Obscene Video?

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:45 PM IST
