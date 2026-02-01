LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned the US that any attack on Iran would trigger a regional war as Washington deployed aircraft carriers and warships to the Middle East.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 1, 2026 18:56:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei didn’t mince words when he warned the US: attack Iran, and you’ll spark a regional war. He made this clear as President Trump sent more military hardware, aircraft carriers, jet fighters and destroyers toward the Middle East.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Stark Warning to US

Khamenei spoke on Sunday, marking the anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s dramatic return from exile in 1979. That moment changed everything for Iran, ending the Shah’s monarchy and igniting the revolution that still shapes the country.

His warning landed just as the USS Abraham Lincoln and its fleet closed in, only weeks after fierce anti-government protests tore through Iran.

You Might Be Interested In

The unrest started in December, triggered by the Iranian rial’s collapse, but quickly became something bigger, a direct challenge to Khamenei himself. Thousands died in the crackdown.

Iran’s leaders insist foreign agents stirred up the protests. At the commemoration, Khamenei called the uprising “recent sedition” he even compared it to a coup, claiming it was crushed.

“Their goal was to destroy the country’s core centres,” he said. Protesters, he claimed, went after police, government offices, Revolutionary Guard sites, banks, and mosques and even burned the Quran.

Iran designates EU armies ‘terrorist groups’

A European Union ruling of the same designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of a bloody crackdown on recent protests led to Iran declaring European armies a terrorist group.

The move came on Sunday as parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said it was done according to Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation.

Europeans have literally shot themselves in the foot, and once again, with their blind obedience to the Americans, they chose to act in an anti-self-interest towards their people, Ghalibaf said.

Iran protests

On Thursday, the E.U. foreign policy head Kaja Kallas declared the designation of the IRGC by the group, declaring that repression could not pass without reaction.

She posted on social media that any regime that murders thousands of its own is on its way to its own death.

The state media in Iran reported that the protests claimed 3,117 lives, including 2,427 civilians and security forces. Rights activists of the US claimed the killing of over 6,000 people. Al Jazeera has failed to question the figures on their own. 

MUST READ: ‘It’s The Opposite Of What People Were Hoping’: Donald Trump Finally Reacts To New Epstein Files, Takes A Dig At ‘Radical Left’ 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 6:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiIran-US conflictlatestworld news

RELATED News

‘It’s The Opposite Of What People Were Hoping’: Donald Trump Finally Reacts To New Epstein Files, Takes A Dig At ‘Radical Left’

New Disturbing Video Shows Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein Playfully Chasing Underage Girls In Kitchen As DoJ Releases New Horrific Details | WATCH

US President Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela Not Iran, ‘We’ve Already Made A Deal’

Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More

Asim Munir’s Worst Nightmare: 84 Pakistan Army Personnel Killed By Balochistan Militants, Army Retreats As 48 Targets Across 14 Cities Hit Under ‘Operation Herof’

LATEST NEWS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Meet Rohit Shetty ‘Chennai Express’ Director, Bollywood Hitmaker In The Spotlight After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shots Fired Outside His Juhu Residence

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Denies Novak Djokovic 25th Grand Slam, Becomes Youngest to Complete Career Slam

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

QUICK LINKS