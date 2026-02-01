Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei didn’t mince words when he warned the US: attack Iran, and you’ll spark a regional war. He made this clear as President Trump sent more military hardware, aircraft carriers, jet fighters and destroyers toward the Middle East.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Stark Warning to US

Khamenei spoke on Sunday, marking the anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s dramatic return from exile in 1979. That moment changed everything for Iran, ending the Shah’s monarchy and igniting the revolution that still shapes the country.

His warning landed just as the USS Abraham Lincoln and its fleet closed in, only weeks after fierce anti-government protests tore through Iran.

The unrest started in December, triggered by the Iranian rial’s collapse, but quickly became something bigger, a direct challenge to Khamenei himself. Thousands died in the crackdown.

Iran’s leaders insist foreign agents stirred up the protests. At the commemoration, Khamenei called the uprising “recent sedition” he even compared it to a coup, claiming it was crushed.

“Their goal was to destroy the country’s core centres,” he said. Protesters, he claimed, went after police, government offices, Revolutionary Guard sites, banks, and mosques and even burned the Quran.

Ayatollah Khamenei says the U.S. seeks to regain control over Iran’s vast resources and strategic position, mirroring the Pahlavi era. He dismissed Western rhetoric on human rights as a cover for greed, asserting that Iran’s firm resistance will ultimately end U.S. harassment. pic.twitter.com/PyLljD55p7 — Geopoliti𝕏 Monitor (@GeopolitixM) February 1, 2026

Iran designates EU armies ‘terrorist groups’

A European Union ruling of the same designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of a bloody crackdown on recent protests led to Iran declaring European armies a terrorist group.

The move came on Sunday as parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said it was done according to Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation.

Europeans have literally shot themselves in the foot, and once again, with their blind obedience to the Americans, they chose to act in an anti-self-interest towards their people, Ghalibaf said.

Iran protests

On Thursday, the E.U. foreign policy head Kaja Kallas declared the designation of the IRGC by the group, declaring that repression could not pass without reaction.

She posted on social media that any regime that murders thousands of its own is on its way to its own death.

The state media in Iran reported that the protests claimed 3,117 lives, including 2,427 civilians and security forces. Rights activists of the US claimed the killing of over 6,000 people. Al Jazeera has failed to question the figures on their own.

