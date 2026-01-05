LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says 'There Is No…'

Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says ‘There Is No…’

The couple’s clarification, together with Payal Gaming’s support, played a significant role in reducing the online speculation and at the same time revealed how digital hoaxes and clickbait tactics are still, to an extent, the major hurdles in the entertainers’ journey in the Indian entertainment space.

Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says 'There Is No...'
Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says 'There Is No...'

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 5, 2026 11:05:39 IST

Published: January 5, 2026 11:05:39 IST

Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says ‘There Is No…’

Reality TV personalities Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas, who gained notoriety through their participation in MTV Splitsvilla X4, have recently been caught up in a digital controversy when a clip of them was wrongly portrayed as an MMS video leak. The video, which depicted a shirtless Justin chatting casually with Sakshi, was shared on social media like Instagram and Telegram accompanied by exaggerated captions that referred to it as a ’19-minute MMS’ leaked without consent. The untrue posts spread rapidly and sparked a lot of speculation and comments requesting links to the so called full video, however, Justin and Sakshi were very quick to refute the accusations, then revealing that the clip was simply a part of their public YouTube vlogs and it was not a private or sexual video.

Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy

Amidst the firestorm of rumors circulating on social media, India’s Internet Gaming Queen and prominent streamer, Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, came out in public support of the couple, and paid off by them confronting the backlash caused by the viral scandal. Payal, who has herself been a victim of similar video misrepresentation recently, showed her support by pointing out that the clips being shared are mostly either fake or edited for the sake of getting engagement and clicks, and not real MMS content. The netizens had previously distributed misleading deepfake style content supposedly involving her, which points to a rise in the practice of using fake videos for character assassination of influencers and creators without any factual basis.

MMS Controversy India: 19 Minute Viral Video, Payal Gaming MMS Row

Justin and Sakshi, being prominent users of social media with a large following thanks to their reality TV stint, repeatedly asked their followers not to be deceived by the fake news and pointed out the need for one to verify sources and avoid sharing of unverified content. In their joint statement, they expressed not only their annoyance at the circulation of fake links, but also the psychological impact such hearsay can have on the lives of the celebrities and their families. 

Also Read: After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Amid 19-Minute Viral Video And Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Breaks Her Silence Says ‘There Is No…’

QUICK LINKS