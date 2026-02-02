LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > With Regional War Fears Growing After Trump's 'Massive Armada Fleet' Warning, Iran Moves To Restart Nuclear Talks With US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved the start of nuclear talks with the US, local media reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States (IMAGE: X)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: February 2, 2026 18:37:47 IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian just gave the green light to start nuclear talks with the United States, according to reports from local media on Monday, February 2. 

Iran moves to restart nuke talks with US

This comes after US President Donald Trump said he’s hopeful they can reach a deal and avoid any military conflict with Iran.

A source inside the Iranian government told Fars News Agency that Pezeshkian has officially ordered nuclear negotiations with the US to begin. 

The talks will focus only on nuclear issues, nothing else on the table. So far, Iran and the US have already gone through five rounds of indirect talks about the nuclear program.

Last June, right before the sixth round of talks between Tehran and Washington, the US teamed up with Israel for a military strike against Iran. That attack brought the whole negotiation process to a sudden halt.

Iran keeps saying it’ll only talk to the US about nuclear matters, and only if those talks happen without threats or pressure hanging over them.

Trump’s ‘Massive Armada Fleet’ Threat

President Trump recently announced that a huge US armada is heading for Iran, and he said it’s even bigger than what the US sent to Venezuela. He claimed Iran wants to strike a deal, but didn’t share any details. “Iran does want to make a deal,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Just a couple of days earlier, things got heated. Trump warned Iran of a “far worse” attack if nuclear talks fell apart, and Iran shot back, promising to defend itself “like never before.”

Iran later said it’s open to talks with the US but only if there’s mutual respect and shared interests. But they didn’t stop there. Tehran posted on X: “If pushed, we’ll defend ourselves and respond like never before!”

On top of all this, the US slapped sanctions on Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and a businessman accused of laundering money for Tehran. The Trump administration is making it clear that it wants to ramp up the pressure.

The Treasury Department said Momeni ran a harsh crackdown this month, leading law enforcement forces to be blamed for killing thousands of peaceful protesters.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 6:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

