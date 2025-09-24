LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bangkok Viral Video: 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital Sucking In Cars And Electricity Poles, Leaving Commuters Stunned

Bangkok Viral Video: 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital Sucking In Cars And Electricity Poles, Leaving Commuters Stunned

A massive 50-meter-deep sinkhole opened near Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road, Bangkok, swallowing cars and power poles. Viral videos show the chaos as officials rushed to rescue trapped vehicles. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed no injuries as repairs continue amid heavy rains from Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Road collapse near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok (Photo: X)
Road collapse near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 24, 2025 19:56:48 IST

On Wednesday, September 24, at some time about 7:00 AM in Bangkok, there was a Giant sinkhole, some 50 metres in depth, which swallowed cars and power poles near a hospital. The police have since isolated the neighborhood.

It happened in the city on Samsen Road and has been related to the building of a nearby railway station.

The video of the incident has surfaced and become viral on social media. It presents the traffic coming to a standstill as the sinkhole is opened before the Vajira Hospital.

One can witness water pouring out of pipes ripped apart by the force, live electricity cables hanging overhead.

In one frame, there is an entire car that has already been swallowed by the sinkhole with its engine still running as another vehicle is perched on the edge.

The hospital patients and apartment dwellers were evacuated in case of a safety measure.

Luckily, there were no injuries or victims due to the sinkhole as confirmed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The governments have also reduced electricity and water in the region. According to Chadchart, the concerned officials are striving to repair the hole as promptly as possible.

The accident is a part of the heavy rain in Bangkok, influenced by the Super Typhoon Ragasa, the one that is predicted to hit the Mekong Delta in the next days.

The rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in Bangkok on Tuesday to Thursday. 

Tags: BangkokRoad collapseSINKHOLEvajra hospitalviral video

