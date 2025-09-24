LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci ind vs ban latest viral news latest health news Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News 71st national film awards FED Meeting bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

A viral video from Madrid shows a tender exchange between a protester and a police officer during escalating pro-Palestine demonstrations that disrupted the Vuelta a España 2025 finale. While chaos and clashes marked the streets, the wink-and-smile moment stole hearts online worldwide.

Woman Protester Winks At Cop Amid Pro-Palestine Demonstration In Spain (Photo: X)
Woman Protester Winks At Cop Amid Pro-Palestine Demonstration In Spain (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 24, 2025 16:42:59 IST

An easy-going situation between a demonstrator and a law enforcement officer is gaining traction on the internet as the anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests in Spain continue to escalate. 

What began as a hardcore protest assumed a very pretty twist.

Seven days of protests in Spain that were at their climax on the day of the Vuelta a España 2025 final in Madrid saw crowds of people holding banners and shouting, chanting with their slogans. 

According to reports, over 1,000 police officers were on the streets to keep order as protesters held slogans in support of Palestine. However, in the midst of anarchy, there was one little transaction that drew world attention.


Smiles And Winks During The Protest Go Viral

The video, which is circulated on various social media sites depicts a woman protester who has a banner and the eyes with a police officer are locked. She winks and goes on chanting the slogans as the officer replies smiling.

Palestinian flag was flying and the slogans against Israel were in the air, but the small linkage between the two caused the internet to pass out.

Although there is no confirmed identity of either the woman or the officer, it was claimed that the woman was the wife of the policeman. However, this is yet to be confirmed. 

The little warm scene when the protester and the officer had a moment did not take long to appear. The video went viral on the social media and the people commented about the unforeseen relation amidst a protest.

The Vuelta a Espana Final is Disrupted by Protest

The Vuelta a España, which started on August 23 in Turin, Italy, and was expected to be completed in Madrid on September 14, was greatly upset. Anti-Israeli protestors compelled the organisers to cancel the finale.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard was crowned the overall winner, although the podium event had to be cancelled because police had a hard time managing parts of the course that protesters had overtaken.

The cry of They will not pass was heard throughout the central Madrid area as the barriers were overthrown and sections of the race route were taken. During the confrontations, 22 officers had been injured, and two had been arrested.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2latest viral newsPalestine protestprotest viral videoSpain

RELATED News

Poet-Diplomat Abhay K brings poetic grace to Hanuman Chalisa
Craving For A ‘Sutta Break’? Here’s Why You Love Smoking But This Is What The Nicotine Buzz Is Doing To Your Brain
China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau
Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm
Who Is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? ‘Come To My Room, I Will…’ Delhi Godman Accused Of Molesting Multiple Women In Ashram

LATEST NEWS

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Direct Link to Download
Diwali Bonanza For Railway Employees! Government Announces Rs 1,866 Crore Festive Gift, Check Here
Piyush Goyal in US; negotiations underway to advance bilateral trade agreement
Proteas, West Indies T20 series likely to be reduced due to clash with World Cup
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2025 Exam Date OUT, Check Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 Test Schedule, Eligibility, Salary
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: Head To Head Record Of India vs Bangladesh
What Is Biophoton Emission? Tiny Light Emitted Naturally by Living Beings Helps Cells Communicate
FREYAA Achieves USD 1.5 Million Valuation in Debut Year, Sets Stage for National Expansion
"Action will be taken against guilty": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on UKSSSC question paper leak case
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next
Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

QUICK LINKS