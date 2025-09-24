Caught On Cam: Women Protestor Smiles, Winks And Flirts With Cop During Palestine Protest, Here’s What The Policeman Did Next

An easy-going situation between a demonstrator and a law enforcement officer is gaining traction on the internet as the anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests in Spain continue to escalate.

What began as a hardcore protest assumed a very pretty twist.

Seven days of protests in Spain that were at their climax on the day of the Vuelta a España 2025 final in Madrid saw crowds of people holding banners and shouting, chanting with their slogans.

According to reports, over 1,000 police officers were on the streets to keep order as protesters held slogans in support of Palestine. However, in the midst of anarchy, there was one little transaction that drew world attention.

When the wife protests against the government, and the husband is in the policepic.twitter.com/Al6Wft1g2g — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) September 20, 2025





Smiles And Winks During The Protest Go Viral

The video, which is circulated on various social media sites depicts a woman protester who has a banner and the eyes with a police officer are locked. She winks and goes on chanting the slogans as the officer replies smiling.

Palestinian flag was flying and the slogans against Israel were in the air, but the small linkage between the two caused the internet to pass out.

Although there is no confirmed identity of either the woman or the officer, it was claimed that the woman was the wife of the policeman. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

The little warm scene when the protester and the officer had a moment did not take long to appear. The video went viral on the social media and the people commented about the unforeseen relation amidst a protest.

The Vuelta a Espana Final is Disrupted by Protest

The Vuelta a España, which started on August 23 in Turin, Italy, and was expected to be completed in Madrid on September 14, was greatly upset. Anti-Israeli protestors compelled the organisers to cancel the finale.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard was crowned the overall winner, although the podium event had to be cancelled because police had a hard time managing parts of the course that protesters had overtaken.

The cry of They will not pass was heard throughout the central Madrid area as the barriers were overthrown and sections of the race route were taken. During the confrontations, 22 officers had been injured, and two had been arrested.