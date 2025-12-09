Bengaluru Temple Says No To Weddings, Priests Voice Frustration Over Failed Marriages

The Halasuru Someshwara Swamy Temple, an ancient structure in Bengaluru, that has been one of the earliest and the most preferred places for Hindu marriages especially if the couple is from different castes had to legally banish the pretty event altogether on its grounds.

What Is The Reason For Bengaluru Temple Says No To Weddings?

The temple staff stated that they had no choice but to accept that the priests are being called to witness divorce cases as a result of the legal disputes that arose over marriages at the temple. Eventually, the trouble of continuous court attending and the fear of getting involved in legal disputes was no longer tolerable for the temple officials. As per temple records, the situation became serious when a number of weddings, sometimes with eloping couples having dubious documents ended up in divorces. Since the priests had officiated such weddings, the courts would often summon them to confirm the ceremonies. The occurrence of such summons distressed the temple as well as the priests and being in court once more was a relief for the temple as it got to avoid priests’ stress. Thus, even though the temple used to conduct 100-150 weddings each year, it stopped doing so approximately six or seven years ago and the ban is still in place.

The temple, however, has not ceased performing other religious rites and services in accordance with the official ban. The ruling has triggered a variety of responses. While many see it as a layer of protection towards the church’s sanctity, ease of administration and so on, others consider it a sign of the changing face of society where religious places engage with law and society in complicated manners. The temple’s act is also signaling the concern about the steady flow of people through religious institutions for rap marriages without proper checking.

