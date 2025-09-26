LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

A viral video shows a Bengaluru woman dragged and beaten on Avenue Road over a saree theft claim. The shopkeeper and his assistant were arrested after public outrage over the violent assault in broad daylight. Authorities faced criticism for delayed action

Bengaluru Woman Beaten on Pavement; Shopkeeper, Employee Arrested (Pc: X)
Bengaluru Woman Beaten on Pavement; Shopkeeper, Employee Arrested (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 26, 2025 14:41:55 IST

According to reports, a goondaism shocking the sense of public safety in Bengaluru has seen the arrest of a shop owner and one of his employees after the two were caught on video brutally assaulting a woman on a pavement in the city.

Footage that went viral on social media showed the woman being dragged down the Avenue Road in the city, kicked squarely in the chest, and repeatedly beaten by the men in the middle of the busy street. The act was seen in broad daylight and was said to have been the result of a charge of saree theft against the woman.

Custodial Accountability Failure

The authorities in question took an initial response, which stirred a serious public outcry among activists around fatal flaws in immediate justice. Reports suggest that on the complaints of the shopkeeper about theft, the woman was arrested first and did not take action against her assailants.



This gross disparity led to demands for strict action against the perpetrators of the assault. The video of the violent thrashing and girls received harassment on the theft in court of public opinion, calling a necessary review by law enforcement.

Perpetrator’s Legal Reversal

After public discontent erupted over the incident, the fortunes of the shopkeeper, Umed Ram, and his assistant swayed immediately. Police departments had no option but to take speedy action against the perpetrators after the international circulation of the video made by the bystander, allegedly shot and uploaded by the bystander.

The shopkeeper and his assistant were arrested on sight and placed in judicial custody for offenses of assault and outraging modesty. The shopkeeper had stated that this woman was a regular offender caught stealing sarees worth huge money, but the public execution of justice grossly violated law, stating that theft accusation does not allow people to physically assault or humiliate another.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror Caught On Cam: 40 Minor Girls Found Locked Inside Toilet Of An Illegal Madrasa In Bahraich, Cops Shut It Down After Raid

Tags: Bengaluru assaultviral video

RELATED News

Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida
Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
Viral Video: Ashneer Grover Teases Bigg Boss Wildcard Entry, ‘Haha, Salman Bhai Se Pooch Lo!’
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk
Real Life Money Heist In California? 25 Robbers Arrive In Six Cars To Break Into Store, Take Out Guns, Steal $1 Million Worth Jewelry

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Breaking: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case
Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case
Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case
Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

QUICK LINKS