Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

According to reports, a goondaism shocking the sense of public safety in Bengaluru has seen the arrest of a shop owner and one of his employees after the two were caught on video brutally assaulting a woman on a pavement in the city.

Footage that went viral on social media showed the woman being dragged down the Avenue Road in the city, kicked squarely in the chest, and repeatedly beaten by the men in the middle of the busy street. The act was seen in broad daylight and was said to have been the result of a charge of saree theft against the woman.

Custodial Accountability Failure

The authorities in question took an initial response, which stirred a serious public outcry among activists around fatal flaws in immediate justice. Reports suggest that on the complaints of the shopkeeper about theft, the woman was arrested first and did not take action against her assailants.







This gross disparity led to demands for strict action against the perpetrators of the assault. The video of the violent thrashing and girls received harassment on the theft in court of public opinion, calling a necessary review by law enforcement.

Perpetrator’s Legal Reversal

After public discontent erupted over the incident, the fortunes of the shopkeeper, Umed Ram, and his assistant swayed immediately. Police departments had no option but to take speedy action against the perpetrators after the international circulation of the video made by the bystander, allegedly shot and uploaded by the bystander.

The shopkeeper and his assistant were arrested on sight and placed in judicial custody for offenses of assault and outraging modesty. The shopkeeper had stated that this woman was a regular offender caught stealing sarees worth huge money, but the public execution of justice grossly violated law, stating that theft accusation does not allow people to physically assault or humiliate another.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror Caught On Cam: 40 Minor Girls Found Locked Inside Toilet Of An Illegal Madrasa In Bahraich, Cops Shut It Down After Raid