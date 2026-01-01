Donald Trump Spills The Beans On His Health Secret, Reveals He Is Taking Higher Dosage Of Aspirin Than Prescribed: ‘Want Nice, Thin Blood’

US President Donald Trump, in a new interview, revealed he’s taking more aspirin every day than his doctors actually recommend.

“They say aspirin thins your blood, and I don’t want thick blood pumping through my heart,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal. “I want nice, thin blood in there. Makes sense, right?”

‘I Want Thin Blood’: Trump Reveals Daily Aspirin Habit

At 79, Trump is the second-oldest person ever to serve as president. Only Joe Biden was older; he was 82 when he left office last year, after dropping his 2024 reelection campaign because of concerns about his health.

People have been watching Trump’s health lately. Bruises on his hands have sparked questions, and there were reports he had an MRI last October. Folks also noticed times when he closed his eyes at public events.

Trump’s Health in Focus

According to the Mayo Clinic, taking aspirin daily can help people over 60 lower their risk of heart attack or stroke. Usually, that means a low dose about 81 milligrams.

But Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, told the Journal Trump takes 325 milligrams each day to protect his heart.

The White House blamed the bruises on all the handshaking he does. They also said the MRI was just routine.

When reporters asked about the MRI, Trump and Barbabella clarified: he actually had a CT scan. Barbabella said the doctors considered both options but chose the CT scan to make sure there were no heart issues.

The scan didn’t show anything abnormal, Barbabella said.

