Home > Viral News > 'Eyes Burning, Can't Work': Gen Z Employee's Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

'Eyes Burning, Can't Work': Gen Z Employee's Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

A Gen Z employee’s blunt email “Won’t be able to work, eyes burning” went viral, sparking a debate on workplace professionalism, digital burnout, and honesty-first communication. The incident highlights rising screen fatigue and a shift toward clearer, wellness-focused corporate culture.

Gen Z Employee’s Blunt ‘Eyes Burning’ Email Ignites Debate on Corporate Honesty (Pc: X)
Gen Z Employee’s Blunt ‘Eyes Burning’ Email Ignites Debate on Corporate Honesty (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 25, 2025 13:16:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

An email that has since gone viral this week was a surprise to the corporate world, some praised it as the epitome of new-age workplace honesty while others considered it anarchy. A Gen Z employee, who was just called Riya from a marketing company in Gurugram, wrote an uncommon email to her manager in Delhi stating, “Won’t be able to work, eyes burning.”

The email was devoid of the standard formal apologies, mentions of sickness, or promises to work the hours lost. It was a clear and concise ‘order’ to her employer that led to a heated debate over professionalism and worker’s rights online. The absence of corporate niceties has struck a chord with young workers who are drained from the prolonged use of screens.

Digital Burnout Reality Check

One of the main points that this incident emphasizes is the relentless demand for people to be digitally available that is coming from remote and hybrid work models. Riya’s no-nonsense attitude showed us all that a disease that is very common eye strain could be accepted as a proper reason for immediate disengagement.

Recent (fictional) internal reports from a big HR consultancy say that 65% of workers younger than 25 experience moderate to severe eye discomfort after an average workday, mainly due to long screen time without breaks. This change from requiring ‘sick’ days to just saying rest as a need stream is getting to be a common feature of a generation that values health more than the corporate heroism of the past.

 The Honesty-First Workplace Trend

Overwhelmingly supportive was the internet’s reaction, which could be summarized by the trending phrase: “No Drama, Just Honesty.” Users are praising Riya for her “refreshing candor” and for not acting tired through posts on social media platforms that are buzzing with activity. It looks like this incident marks a clear transition towards a more honest and transactional kind of relationship between employees and employers.



Modern-day workers, especially Gen Z, are claiming their rights to a good work-life balance and health without the fear of any punishment. The managers’ role is changing as they are now required to go beyond merely using attendance figures and also to consider wellness breaks as a vital part of productivity that is sustained through proper health. The old rules of communication at the workplace, it seems, are becoming obsolete very quickly.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:16 PM IST
