Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts

Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts

The Gemini Nano Banana trend is going viral as users create hyper-realistic retro celebrity polaroids using Google’s Gemini AI. This creative tool turns simple selfies into cinematic, vintage moments with stars, making social media feeds look like nostalgic galleries

Gemini Nano Banana turns selfies into retro celebrity polaroids (Pc: AI Generated representative image)
Gemini Nano Banana turns selfies into retro celebrity polaroids (Pc: AI Generated representative image)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 11:19:25 IST

A new wave of feel is sweeping the digital realm: the so-called Gemini Nano Banana is a trend that enthralls the social media community making regular selfies look like cinematic, retro-themed polaroids. It is not merely a mere filter but rather an imaginative playground that works through the power or Google, which is operated by an AI called Gemini, that can bring you to the past to take a grainy and classic picture with any celebrity of your choice.

The charm is in the fact that it creates hyper-realistic images that are genuine, and they make you experience that you have really gone back in time and have had a moment with a star, an informal one. Through traditional Bollywood to Hollywood icons, the trend is conquering social networks, such as Instagram and X, and making the profile of a user a gallery of envisioned popularity.

The Power of Prompts and AI

The trick in this trend is the synergy between the input of the user and the sophisticated image creating ability of Gemini. Being able to modify the AI so that it produces a unique scene, you do it by offering a mix of a personal photograph and a descriptive text prompt. The “Nano Banana” option as an informal name of Google Gemini 2.5 Flash is a great feature that keeps the character regular and stylish so that the final product is the one that looks good and represents not only you but the celebrity of your choice.

The process democratizes the process of producing high-quality image editing, and anyone with a smartphone and a creative thought in their mind can access it without using complex software or skills. The viral success of the trend is proof of the strength of AI to make our creative fantasies come true and make a mere idea become a beautiful piece of art.

Creating Your Celebrity Polaroid

To join the trend, one only has to open the Gemini app, put a clear picture of oneself and the celebrity, and specify and give a detailed prompt. An example would be to set a task, such as, “Make an old, grainy photo of the two individuals in the given pictures in the form of a polaroid, taking a picture together. Lighting: Use soft, golden-hour light, use a simple and textured background. Keep the faces unchanged.”

Such details enable the AI to write results which are unique and at the same time, incredibly lifelike. One of the leading examples of how AI is leaving the sphere of a technical instrument and enters the domain as a common way of self-expression and entertainment is the trend that builds the new era of digital creativity, being both creative and highly discernible.

Also Read: Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?

Tags: AI celebrity polaroidsGemini Nano Banana trend

RELATED News

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
It’s For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’
Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts

QUICK LINKS