‘Hotness Should Get An Exemption’: Elon Musk’s Comment On Danish Teen Deportation Goes Viral, Social Media Reacts

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, made a controversial comment about the deportation case of Audrey Morris, a Danish resident who was threatened to be sent out of Denmark, and as a result, he stirred up a huge reaction on social media.

Elon Musk’s Comment On Danish Teen Deportation Goes Viral

Musk, in a post that was later deleted, suggested on his platform X that the hotness level of individuals should be the criterion for deportation exemption and he put a laughing emoji at the end of the message. The remark was considered totally inappropriate and strange since it was made about the sensitive immigration situation of Morris. At the age of 19, Morris was a resident of Denmark who had to leave the country because of the residency permit issue after moving to the school dormitory from her mother’s home, which was a violation of her temporary residency. Basically Musk’s remark was not the full legal context but in a way, Musk’s take on the issue reduced a serious immigration problem to a comment on a young woman’s looks, which many found as trivializing a complex issue.







A 55 year old man saying this about an 18 year old girl is extremely creepy! pic.twitter.com/A68Yyq4AjZ — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) December 28, 2025







Danish Teen’s Reaction To Musk’s Comment

The teenager implied the whole situation was odd but not entirely strange, as the public tendency to regard her as a pretty face instead of an achiever had eventually led her to this conclusion. She stated her opinion to The Daily Beast saying that she was ‘definitely crazy’ about the comment but not shocked because of the way the discussion around her case had been on the surface and the focus being on her looks rather than her academic and volunteer achievements. Eventually, Morris received a 10 year residency permit that allowed her to stay in the US but was still not granted full citizenship. Critics of Musk’s joke said that it was a sign of how the public discourse on immigration laws and human rights could drift away from the real issues.

