What Is Israel Prize? Netanyahu To Honor Trump With Nation’s Highest Award Following Nobel Snub Comment

During a very important meeting at Mar-a-Lago, where US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the latter announced that Trump would be the recipient of the Israel Prize, which is the highest civilian honour in Israel. The announcement was made when the leaders were discussing the Gaza war, the arrival of the ceasefire, and the wider Middle East diplomacy. Netanyahu’s gesture is seen by him and his supporters as an acknowledgment of Trump’s significant influence in bringing about peace and security in Israel, although the world is still looking at the hotspots of Gaza and Iran.

What Is The Israel Prize?

The Israel Prize has been regarded as the most prestigious award in Israel and it has been customary to give it to Israeli citizens or organisations that have made significant contributions to culture, science or society in Israel. Since 1953, when the prize was first introduced, it has been awarded to recipients in various and very different fields, such as, academic excellence, arts, social sciences, and public service. The prize is usually awarded to the winner on Israel Independence Day every year, and through this, any outstanding service to the State and people of Israel is symbolised. This year’s announcement is particularly exciting as it would mean that Trump would be the first non Israeli to be the recipient of the honour that had a special provision facilitating it, which acknowledged those who made ‘a special contribution towards the Jewish people’.







Netanyahu has positioned the honor as a recognition of Trump’s part in the making of key diplomatic accomplishments, which, among others, included the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, as well as improved US and Israel ties. Earlier this year Netanyahu had also put Trump’s name forward for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move that was a clear testimony to his perception of Trump’s being a peacemaker in an area that has seen war and bloodshed for a long time. The Nobel committee might not have granted Trump the prize but his nomination certainly brought to the forefront the strong political and personal linkages between the two men.

Trump’s Reaction To The Israel Prize

Trump reacted to the news by labeling the award ‘surprising and very much appreciated’, which not only emphasized the depth of the alliance between the capitals of the US and Israel, but also gave the impression that the bond was stronger than ever. The prize announcement coincided with the period during which there were very intense talks going on about the regional security issues such as, among others, the warnings to Hamas to hand over its weapons and the need to delineate the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. In addition to discussing the West Bank and Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump and Netanyahu also covered other strategic matters which showed the complexity of the geopolitical landscape that was molding US and Israeli collaboration.

Trump’s stage of accepting the award is expected to mobilize supporters who consider his activities as helping to define the Middle East peace process, meanwhile, the critics will keep arguing about the consequences of his policies in the region for the future.

Also Read: ‘Do I Get Credit For It? I Solved Eight Wars, How About India And Pakistan?’: Trump’s Hot Mic Moment On Nobel Snub During Netanyahu Meeting Goes Viral