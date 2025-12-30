‘Do I Get Credit For It? I Solved Eight Wars, How About India And Pakistan?’: Trump’s Hot Mic Moment On Nobel Snub During Netanyahu Meeting Goes Viral

During a conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump was overheard on a hot mic repeating his often repeated claim of having put an end to several military conflicts, among them one between India and Pakistan. The president could be heard saying ‘I solved 8 wars, how about India and Pakistan?’ in a video clip that has quickly circulated all over the internet. This was not the first time, though, that Trump had made such claims he has, in fact, constantly pointed to his record in international conflict resolution, portraying himself as a peacemaker in the world.

Trump’s Hot Mic Moment On Nobel Snub During Netanyahu Meeting About India And Pakistan

The assertion made by Trump points to a past situation in May, when he proclaimed on social media that India and Pakistan had settled for a ‘full and immediate’ ceasefire after what he termed as a ‘long night’ of talks which were backed by the United States. After that, he kept on saying so in more or less the same words in his speeches, interviews, and public conversation and maintained that he played a role in preventing a war between the two nuclear armed countries that could have escalated to the use of nuclear weapons. In contrast, Indian officials did not give up on the idea of US mediation being one of the factors in stopping the confrontation. They went on to argue that the ceasefire was a result of the direct communication between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).







Trump- Netanyahu Meeting

Trump’s assertions have been scrutinized more generally by critics and fact checkers who pointed out that he not only calls himself the one who has ‘solved’ several wars, but also that the real impact and US involvement in those cases are often rather intricate. Through independent assessments, the tally of disputes ended during his presidency and the extent to which his moves were the sole reason for peace do not necessarily corroborate his inflating of the situation. Moreover, fact checking agencies have noticed that among these truces and settlements there were many factors at play like diplomacy, military, and politics which were all contributing to the lessening of the conflict beside the US intervention. However, Trump’s reiteration of these claims as part of his foreign policy success story continued, even in the surprise moments like the one recorded by the hot mic.

Also Read: Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying ‘My Friends Will…’