I Am Waiting In The Street: Emmanuel Macron Dials Donald Trump After US President’s Convoy Leaves French PM Stranded, He Continues Walking…

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had given a lengthy speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), was heading to the embassy to spend the day off. It, however, turned out to be a prolonged night for Macron when he was held up by the New York police to allow the convoy of US President Donald Trump to pass.

It failed to bring Macron back home in New York since the roads were closed so that Trump could pass by. In a state of uproar, Macron walked out of his car and went to the police to ask them about the roadblock.

Emmanuel Macron Stranded in New York

“I am sorry, Mr President. It is all blocked, now,” is what one of the policemen is heard saying to Macron.

Macron was observed calling the US President in a jovial fashion as he stood on the street when the cops informed him that the motorcade of Trump was going to pass.

Macron stood close to a barricade, where the New York crowd was present, and jokingly asked Trump to disperse. “How are you? Guess what happened? I am in the street waiting on you, you have everything closed,” Macron was heard telling Trump.

At that point, however, Trump had gone by, and only pedestrians were able to pass the road.

Macron Walks Through NYC Streets

The French President did not resume driving his car and instead proceeded to walk even as he kept talking to Trump on the phone. It was an unusual sight for the New Yorkers to see the French President in the streets, devoid of the hullabaloo and the security team that a president normally has.

Macron was obliging people to take selfies and photos on the way. One was caught on camera kissing the French President on the forehead as reported in La Depeche.

Macron had earlier in the day informed the UNGA that France officially recognised Palestine as a state, and a call to rekindle the concept of a two-state solution to decades of strife between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Macron remarked that the time for peace had arrived and nothing should justify the current war in Gaza. France is one of the ranks that follow the footsteps of Australia, the UK, Canada and Portugal.

