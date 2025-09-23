LIVE TV
Home > World > Hindu Hate In US: Donald Trump's Ally Attacks 90-Foot Hanuman Statue In Texas, Calls It 'False Hindu God', Questions Idol Worship | VIDEO

Hindu Hate In US: Donald Trump’s Ally Attacks 90-Foot Hanuman Statue In Texas, Calls It ‘False Hindu God’, Questions Idol Worship | VIDEO

Alexander Duncan, a Texas Republican, sparked outrage after calling the 90-foot Hanuman statue “false” and quoting the Bible against idol worship. The remarks come amid rising US-India tensions and anti-Hindu rhetoric online. Hindu groups condemned the statements and demanded action from the Texas GOP.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 23, 2025 11:40:23 IST

Alexander Duncan, a Republican leader, has made ‘derogatory’ remarks against a Hanuman statue while questioning the idol worship and invoking the bible. The leader who is associated with US President Donald Trump’s party publicly opposed the construction of the ‘Statue of Union,’ a 90-foot monument of Lord Hanuman in Texas. 

The comments come amid rising tensions between the US and India as Trump continues with anti-India actions and rhetoric. The two countries are facing disputes in trade and tariffs. Anti-India and anti-Hindu rhetoric has seen a surge online in the past few months. In the latest move, Trump announced a USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas, a charge that has disproportionately affected Indian applicants.  

Alexander Duncan Questions Hanuman Statue

Alexander Duncan, who is campaigning for a Senate seat in Texas, posted a video of the Hanuman statue, inaugurated in August 2024, and wrote on X, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a Christian nation!”  

Duncan later quoted the Bible, “You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea.”  

Hanuman Statue in Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple Faces Backlash

The Hanuman statue, located at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple, is the tallest in North America. Since its inauguration, it has faced significant criticism from Trump supporters and conservative circles online, with some labeling it a “foreign deity” and others calling it “demonic.”  

Media coverage has also fueled discontent. Newsweek ran a headline describing the monument as a “Huge half-monkey, half-human statue in Texas,” which Hindu groups viewed as derogatory.

On social media platforms, some conservatives even claimed the statue resembled George Floyd, the Black man whose death in 2021 sparked nationwide protests and outrage.  

Hindu Groups in US Condemn Remarks Made By Alexander Duncan

Duncan’s comments drew backlash from the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), which described his statement as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory.” The group also formally reported the matter to the Texas Republican Party, urging action against the candidate.  

In a post on X, HAF wrote, “Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your Senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination – displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate – not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment’s Establishment Clause?”  

Tags: Alexander Duncandonald trumpHanuman statue TexasSri Ashtalakshmi Templeus news

QUICK LINKS