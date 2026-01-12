‘I Will Be Filing For…’ Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of 1-Year-Old Son With Ashley St Clair After She Implies Openness To Gender Transition

Elon Musk says he’s going for full custody of his young son with writer and internet personality Ashley St. Clair. He’s worried about things she’s said lately about gender identity.

Elon Musk Says He’ll Seek Full Custody of Son Amid Ashley St. Clair Controversy

On X, Musk replied to a post saying he’d start custody proceedings “today.” He claims some of St. Clair’s recent statements show she’d consider letting their one-year-old transition, and he sees it as his job to step in as a parent. As of now, there’s no public record of a court filing.

This all blew up after people started sharing screenshots of St. Clair’s social posts, where she seemed to change her stance and support trans-affirming views.

The posts spread fast, some folks online accused her of flip-flopping, and the backlash was immediate. Musk jumped in, saying her comments made him seriously worry about his son’s future.

Elon Musk Cites Gender Identity Concerns

Elon Musk fears she might try to transition their child, so he’s making it clear he wants full custody. St. Clair hasn’t said much in response so far.

The public first learned about Musk and St. Clair’s relationship in early 2025, when she revealed she’d given birth to Musk’s son a few months earlier.

She said they kept the child out of the spotlight for his safety and privacy, but with the media closing in, hiding wasn’t really an option anymore.

Not long after, St. Clair filed in New York for sole legal and physical custody, plus a declaration of paternity. In those filings and in public, she accused Musk of being mostly absent from their kid’s daily life.

Elon Musk’s Family Dispute Goes Public

Musk admits he’s provided a lot of financial support, but says he wasn’t absent; things only got tense once the legal stuff began.

This fight taps into Musk’s outspoken opposition to transgender ideology, something he’s talked about a lot, especially after his own daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, transitioned and cut off contact with him.

Musk has often said in interviews and online that he thinks her transition was pushed by outside social and cultural pressures, not something she just arrived at herself. He’s gone on about what he calls a “woke mind virus,” warning that parents and society can seriously steer these outcomes.

The SpaceX boss says his personal history shapes how he approaches raising his younger kids now.

