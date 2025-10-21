LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > I'm Paying For It': How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump's New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

I’m Paying For It’: How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump’s New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

Construction has begun on the White House East Wing to build a $250 million private ballroom funded by Donald Trump and private donors. Donors may have their names inscribed or listed online. Security upgrades will be managed by the Secret Service, preserving history while creating a new iconic space.

Demolition of part of the White House's East Wing has began for Trump’s ballroom project (PHOTO: WIKICOMMONS/X)
Demolition of part of the White House's East Wing has began for Trump’s ballroom project (PHOTO: WIKICOMMONS/X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 21, 2025 19:26:21 IST

I’m Paying For It’: How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump’s New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

On Monday, October 20, construction crews began removing the East Wing of the White House, the part of the building Donald Trump plans to use to construct a new ballroom, and the news has been disclosed by an administration official. 

White House East Wing Renovation Underway for Trump’s Ballroom Project

In July, President Trump reported that the project will not interfere with the existing building.

Trump has indicated that he and private donors would finance the project that cost 250 million dollars. In a recent X posting the White House repeated the message stating that over 100 years presidents have upgraded the White House and maintained its legacy as an icon of our nation.

Today, President Trump took pride in cutting the groundwork on the new and large White House Ballroom. It is privately funded, meaning it is free to the taxpayers and it will be treasured forever.

Who is spending the big bucks for Trump’s new ballroom? 

The people who make donations to fund Trumps ballroom can possibly have their names inscribed permanently in the white house, according to the CBS news. The outlet said another alternative can be to post the names of donors on a website, but there is yet no conclusion.

In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the annex of 90,000 square feet would be covered by private donors and Trump. Trump indicated that he did not require foreign donation. “I’m paying for it. I am paying and it might cost as much as $250 million and predicting the ballroom, he said.

A white house official indicated that the promise has so far pledged almost 200 million dollars. Fundraising is underway.

The white house stated in a statement that President Trump, and other patriot donors, generously pledged to donate funds needed to construct this approximate 200 million dollar building. The United States Secret Service will offer the required security upgrades and changes.

According to the Chief of Staff of the White House Susie Wiles, President Trump is at heart a builder who has an exceptional attention to detail.

The President and the Trump White House is in full gear to collaborate with the relevant organizations to not only conserve the special history of the White House but also to construct a beautiful ballroom that would be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans still to come.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 7:26 PM IST
I’m Paying For It’: How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump’s New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

I’m Paying For It’: How Much Money Is Being Spent On Donald Trump’s New Ballroom In White House? The Amount Will SHOCK You

