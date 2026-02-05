LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here's What We Know

Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here's What We Know

Social media creator Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has recently drawn attention after posting an emotional video on Instagram. Moving away from her usual content, Chandrika spoke about troubles in her marriage and accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of being involved with another woman. Following the controversy speculation appears to stem from recent reels and videos featuring Chandrika alongside man named, Saifi Singer, which have been circulating widely.

Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here's What We Know (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here's What We Know (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 5, 2026 12:29:58 IST

Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi’s Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here’s What We Know

Social media creator Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has recently drawn attention after posting an emotional video on Instagram. Moving away from her usual content, Chandrika spoke about troubles in her marriage and accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of being involved with another woman. She said the situation had been affecting her for over two months, prompting her to finally speak out publicly.

In the video, Chandrika appeared visibly distressed as she questioned why she had remained silent for so long. Her claims quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Yugam Gera Breaks Silence On Allegations

Following the viral video, Yugam Gera, who has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, responded with a video statement of his own. Addressing the allegations, Yugam said that he, too, has evidence related to the matter.

He admitted to making a mistake but maintained that it was being exaggerated online. Yugam did not go into specific details, leaving many questions unanswered. His response further fueled online debate, with social media users reacting strongly to both sides of the story.

Who Is Saifi Singer And Why Is His Name Surfacing?

Amid the ongoing controversy, the name Saifi Singer has surfaced on social media. Saifi Singer is an Instagram influencer and YouTuber known for sharing singing and performance-based content on his platforms.

However, there is no verified confirmation linking Saifi Singer to the controversy involving Chandrika Dixit. Speculation appears to stem from recent reels and videos featuring Chandrika alongside Saifi Singer, which have been circulating widely with hashtags such as (#bts, #explore, and #trending).

Speculation Grows, No Official Confirmation Yet

While social media chatter has led to speculation about a possible personal connection between Chandrika Dixit and Saifi Singer, no official statement or credible source has confirmed any relationship. As of now, the matter remains limited to online discussion and unverified assumptions based on viral reels.

The situation continues to unfold, with audiences closely watching for further clarification from those involved.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here's What We Know

