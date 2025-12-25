LIVE TV
Melania Trump's Take On Nude Photos And 'Sexting' Goes Viral On Social Media After Old Interview Resurfaces

Melania Trump's take on sexting and nude posing in an old interview video has been rediscovered, and it has become a hot topic in social media, leading to a great deal of discussions online. The clip has brought up the issue of her former modeling career, personal decision, and the evaluation of public personalities in the era of the internet once again.

(Image Credit: YouTube)
(Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 25, 2025 22:44:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Melania Trump, the First Lady, was once again at the center of the controversy and discussions that the entire clip was about after an archival interview video became a hit on social media. In the footage, Melania discusses quite frankly sexting and nude posing, and that leads to a massive influx of discussions and reactions from netizens and commentators alike.

What Did Melania Trump Say In The Viral Old Interview?

The debates have been splitting the opinions, but the mini film reveals more of the life of Melania which was little known to her, hence sparking new debates regarding her public persona and past engagements. The interview that was resurrected keeps on spreading quickly, attracting the attention of many different news sources and raising the issues of respect, privacy, and the online treatment of public figures that are already being debated. The viral clip appears during the larger discussions regarding Melania’s modeling career, which brought her to the spotlight with nude photos before she was crowned First Lady. For the last few years, Melania has been talking about those moments, justifying her past as art and personal choice. She has also claimed that she is ‘proudly behind’ her nude modeling pictures, asserting that her work created and was part of a celebration of the human form and should be seen within the frame of artistic expression, not scandal. Her intention was to change the perception of her career and to underline the fact that she is the one who decides how her image is perceived.

Melania Trump’s Take On Nude Photos And ‘Sexting’ 

The interview that has been freshened up once again opens up the question how social media handles the content depicting celebrities and influential people. The part of the discussion that some people consider has been legitimized by the clip is in fact the point about the changes in the cultural norms concerning privacy and self representation, while others criticize the shift in the attention from public policy and leadership issues to personal matters in this case. Nevertheless, from whichever viewpoint, the focus on the old interview that has been renewed at the same time as the public fascination with Melania Trump’s life prior to and during her First Lady role is still very strong, has become evident and digital times have made the resurfacing of past events with impactful effects more significant.

Also Read: Why Is The Release Of Epstein Files Continuously Getting Delayed? DOJ Says, ‘May Need A Few More Weeks’

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 10:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Melania TrumpMelania Trump controversyMelania Trump newsMelania Trump sextingMelania Trump trendingMelania Trump viralMelania Trump viral clip

