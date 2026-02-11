IND vs PAK: Mohsin Naqvi Trolled By His Own PCB Members Over ‘Brought ICC To Its Knees’ Claim Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Row | Watch Viral Video

A video capturing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has gone viral following a reporter who was seemingly seen being overly complimentary of him at a press conference associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

In the video, the journalist informs Naqvi that he had Brought ICC to Its Knees, a sentence that is in relation to the radical turn taken by Pakistan regarding its previous intention to boycott the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 15. Intended to depict Naqvi as a tactical victor in the scandal, this statement elicited more laughs than consensus, even among the man sitting next him who is visible fighting off a laugh at the comment.







This press conference was made possible when Pakistan affirmed that it would take India in the high profile match in Colombo following weeks of speculation, discussions between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, and other interested parties. First, Pakistan had threatened to pull out of the match and this created much concern in the cricketing world. The decision was however overturned amidst backroom discussions and threats to the organisation in terms of finances and reputation, and the government and PCB agreed to attend, preventing any talk of boycotting.

The funny clip went viral within the social media networks, and fans and netizens took the occasion to mock the differences between the over the top praised behavior of the reporter and the unpretentious attitude of the associate of Naqvi. The moment was perceived by many commentators as a symbol of the distance between media rhetoric and the real result of negotiations in Pakistan, and this resulted in a meme and an outburst of sarcastic responses online. The viral video emphasizes the speed with which such incidences may assume a life of their own in the digital era and turn an otherwise commendable piece of work into one of derision.

