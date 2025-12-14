‘Muhammad Was A Peodphile’: Protestors Stuff Quran In Pig’s Mouth As Anti-Islamic Protest By Furious Americans Takeover In Plano, Texas

Protests broke out in parts of Texas over a proposed project people are calling “EPIC City” in Plano. Demonstrators say they’re worried about how the development could change the community and its culture.

Things really heated up after Jake Lang, a political activist known for stirring controversy, showed up at a protest holding a Qur’an stuck in a pig’s mouth.

That move set off a wave of outrage online especially among Muslims, who saw it as deliberately insulting.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Prominent J6er Jake Lang just uploaded a video holding a Quran inside the head of a Pig while promoting his “CHRISTMAS CRUSADE ON PLANO” ‘EPIC MOSQUE’ 🕌

pic.twitter.com/lffUeVk7rc — The PATRIOT 🇺🇲 (@pol_scientistUS) December 14, 2025

Civil rights groups and local leaders jumped in right away, warning that stunts like this only drive people further apart. The whole thing has sparked a big debate.

Protest supporters say they just feel uneasy about how quickly things are changing in their neighbourhoods. On the other side, critics think the protests have crossed the line into religious intolerance.

City officials are trying to calm things down. They’re telling people to stick to peaceful protests and focus on the real issues like zoning and community planning instead of getting pulled into ugly gestures or threats.

As tempers keep flaring, more Texans are speaking up for honest conversation, hoping folks can protect their constitutional rights without resorting to actions that insult or target anyone’s faith.

🚨 BREAKING: Americans are currently protesting the Islamic EPIC City in Plano, Texas and Jake Lang has been spotted holding a Quran stuffed in a pig’s mouth Muslims aren’t gonna like that too much. Americans are DONE with the Islamic takeover. It’s time to push back. Texas… pic.twitter.com/edvSI5L91w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

ALSO READ: Brown University Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 8 Critically Injured Reported Near College Campus With Gunman Still At Large