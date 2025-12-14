LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Muhammad Was A Peodphile': Protestors Stuff Quran In Pig's Mouth As Anti-Islamic Protest By Furious Americans Takeover In Plano, Texas

Protests over the proposed “EPIC City” project in Plano, Texas intensified after activist Jake Lang sparked outrage with an offensive stunt involving the Qur’an. The controversy has fueled debates over community change, religious intolerance, and peaceful protest.

Americans are currently protesting the Islamic EPIC City in Plano, Texas (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 12:31:39 IST

Protests broke out in parts of Texas over a proposed project people are calling “EPIC City” in Plano. Demonstrators say they’re worried about how the development could change the community and its culture.

Things really heated up after Jake Lang, a political activist known for stirring controversy, showed up at a protest holding a Qur’an stuck in a pig’s mouth.

That move set off a wave of outrage online especially among Muslims, who saw it as deliberately insulting.

Civil rights groups and local leaders jumped in right away, warning that stunts like this only drive people further apart. The whole thing has sparked a big debate.

Protest supporters say they just feel uneasy about how quickly things are changing in their neighbourhoods. On the other side, critics think the protests have crossed the line into religious intolerance.

City officials are trying to calm things down. They’re telling people to stick to peaceful protests and focus on the real issues like zoning and community planning instead of getting pulled into ugly gestures or threats.

As tempers keep flaring, more Texans are speaking up for honest conversation, hoping folks can protect their constitutional rights without resorting to actions that insult or target anyone’s faith.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 12:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Tags: latest world newsquranTexas

QUICK LINKS