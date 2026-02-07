NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

LIVE TV
Zohran Mamdani: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked a fresh political storm after invoking Islamic teachings to justify stricter sanctuary city protections, just hours before signing an executive order limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Published: February 7, 2026 13:12:24 IST

Zohran Mamdani: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked a fresh political storm after invoking Islamic teachings to justify stricter sanctuary city protections, just hours before signing an executive order limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Speaking at an interfaith breakfast attended by nearly 400 faith leaders from across the five boroughs, Mamdani cited the Hijrah, Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Mecca to Medina as a moral framework for supporting migrants and refugees.

Religious References Draw Praise And Pushback

Describing Islam as “a religion built upon a narrative of migration,” Mamdani recalled how Prophet Muhammad fled persecution and found refuge in Medina, an event that marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

He also quoted verses from the Quran and referenced prophetic traditions to underscore his argument that welcoming displaced people is a moral obligation. The remarks immediately drew criticism from opponents, who accused the mayor of blurring the line between personal faith and public policy, raising concerns about the separation of religion and government.

Supporters, however, said the speech reflected New York’s long-standing identity as a city shaped by migration and diversity.

Executive Order Tightens Limits On ICE Access

Soon after the speech, Mamdani signed Executive Order 13, which restricts Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from entering city-owned properties including schools, hospitals, shelters and municipal facilities without a judicial warrant.

The order also bars city agencies from sharing residents’ personal information with federal immigration authorities unless legally mandated. Each city department has been given 14 days to appoint a privacy officer and begin staff training on sanctuary protections. A new task force and compliance audit mechanism have also been introduced.

Growing Clash With Trump Administration

The move is expected to intensify tensions between City Hall and President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to cut federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions. Trump has previously criticised Mamdani during the mayoral campaign and has vowed tougher action against cities that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Republican lawmakers have also stepped up attacks, with some questioning Mamdani’s citizenship status, a claim the mayor has dismissed as politically motivated.

What Lies Ahead

As New York’s first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest leaders in over a century, Mamdani’s leadership has been closely scrutinized from the outset. His decision to openly ground immigration policy in religious language has added a new dimension to the debate, drawing both strong backing from immigrant advocacy groups and sharp criticism from political rivals.

With the federal government signalling possible retaliation, the showdown over sanctuary laws is set to escalate potentially shaping not just Mamdani’s mayoralty, but the broader national debate on immigration, local authority and the role of faith in public life.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 1:12 PM IST
QUICK LINKS