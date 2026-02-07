LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures Turn Positive as Tech Rebound Pushes Dow Past 50,000, Bitcoin Bounces

Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures Turn Positive as Tech Rebound Pushes Dow Past 50,000, Bitcoin Bounces

Wall Street rebounded sharply as tech stocks and bitcoin recovered, pushing the Dow past 50,000. Cyclical rotation lifted markets, easing panic after a volatile, tech-led selloff week.

Stock Market
Stock Market

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 7, 2026 10:39:13 IST

Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures Turn Positive as Tech Rebound Pushes Dow Past 50,000, Bitcoin Bounces

Dow Jones Stock Markets Futures: Wall Street Rallies as Tech Stocks Rebound

Wall Street hit the refresh button on Friday. After days of relentless selling in technology stocks, buyers finally stepped in, turning panic into relief and red screens into green. The comeback came at a perfect moment, as bitcoin staged a sharp recovery, easing market fears after its steep fall from record highs. Together, the rebound in tech shares and the upswing in cryptocurrencies restored investor confidence, lifted all major U.S. stock indexes, and reinforced a familiar market lesson: when fear peaks, reversals often follow-something Friday’s rally clearly proved.

Dow Jones Stock Markets Milestone: Major Index Performance

Weekly Performance: Cyclical Rotation Lifts Dow, While Tech Drag Weighs on Nasdaq

Index Weekly Performance Key Drivers / Commentary
Dow Jones +2.5% Supported by rotation into cyclical and value stocks
S&P 500 −0.1% Friday’s rally helped trim earlier weekly losses
Nasdaq Composite −1.8% Weighed down by continued technology stock sell-offs

Key Factors Affecting The Market

  • Tech Stock Rebound

    • Chipmakers led the recovery, with Nvidia (+~8%) and Broadcom (+7%) rallying after heavy selling earlier in the week.

    • Bargain hunting lifted beaten-down names like Oracle and Palantir Technologies (both +4%).

  • Ongoing Pressure on Software Stocks

    • Despite the broader tech bounce, parts of the software sector remained weak.

    • ServiceNow continued to face selling pressure amid concerns over AI-driven disruption.

  • Bitcoin’s Sharp Rebound

    • Bitcoin surged 10% on Friday, easing broader risk-off sentiment.

    • However, it remains down 16% for the week, keeping volatility concerns alive.

  • Amazon’s Earnings Disappointment

    • Amazon shares fell over 5% after missing earnings estimates.

Friday’s Rally Throws a Lifeline to a Rough Week

After days of bruising losses, Wall Street finally caught its breath on Friday. The S&P 500, which faced its worst week since October, and the Nasdaq, which showed signs of its biggest drop since last April’s tariff-related market crash, achieved a recovery through their late-week performance. The market recovery reduced the extent of financial losses, but it managed to bring markets back from their lowest point while establishing a state of tranquility following seven days of market panic and intense selling.

(With Inputs FRom Reuters)

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:39 AM IST
