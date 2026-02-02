LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters' Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here's Why

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

The latest disclosures add to mounting controversy surrounding Former Prince Andrew’s continued contact with Epstein after his release from jail. In 2010, Epstein reportedly emailed Andrew, expressing pleasure at being back in touch, and the two were later photographed together in New York shortly after Epstein completed his sentence.

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Freshly released emails have revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared photographs of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein several years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. According to a report by The Sun, the emails dated 2010 and 2011 included images of Princess Beatrice during a climb of Mont Blanc and Princess Eugenie taking part in a charity cycling event. These photographs are part of a newly disclosed cache of documents linked to the late financier that was made public on Friday. 

What Was The Age Of Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice During The Emails?

At the time the images were sent, Princess Eugenie was aged between 21 and 22, while Princess Beatrice was 23 to 24. The revelations have intensified scrutiny of the former prince, who has already been stripped of his royal duties and titles because of his association with Epstein. The disclosures appear to contradict Andrew’s earlier claim that he cut off all contact with Epstein following his conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. 

What Did The Emails Say? 

One email, dated December 21, 2011, was sent from Andrew’s official ‘HRH The Duke of York’ address and appeared to be a holiday greeting card featuring the two princesses in snowy surroundings, signed with a message wishing Epstein ‘joy and happiness’ for the year ahead. A second greeting card sent in December 2012 again included images of Beatrice and Eugenie, along with photos of Andrew abseiling down The Shard and Sarah Ferguson during a visit to Canada’s Great Slave Lake.

But Why Did Prince Andrew Share His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein?

But the main question remains, why? Why did Prince Andrew share his daughters’ photo with offender Jeffrey Epstein? What was he trying to prove? Andrew declared in his interview that he met Epstein in New York during December 2010 to demonstrate his definitive decision to end their relationship. The latter had been incarcerated for soliciting an underage to engage in prostitution.

Epstein Files Latest Updates

Additional documents also suggest Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace weeks after Epstein’s house arrest ended, contradicting Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview in which he claimed he met Epstein only to sever ties. The newly released files, which reportedly include millions of documents, images, and videos, have once again placed Andrew’s relationship with Epstein under intense public and media scrutiny.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why
Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why
Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why
Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

