These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them

Google Gemini’s viral Nano Banana feature is revolutionizing photo editing with AI-powered creative prompts. From cinematic portraits to fantasy maps and 3D figurines, users can turn simple selfies into professional, story-like visuals in seconds—no complex software required

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana makes photo editing fun, viral, and effortless (Pc: Instagram)
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana makes photo editing fun, viral, and effortless (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 11:38:45 IST

The new generation of creativity is already sweeping the digital world, and it is all because of the new project of Google, named Gemini AI, and its viral photo-editing option, which is called Nano Banana. This new feature in the Gemini app that is directly integrated into the application is turning regular photos into professional-level beautiful images with an easy text prompt. No need to deal with complicated computer programs and spending hours of editing, with Nano Banana you are the master of your own visual work of art. The secret of its power is creating the ideal prompt, several descriptive words which can be a complete transformation of a photo by its style and mood and setting. Starting with surreal fantasy images, all the way to cinematic portraits, it is all possible and open to everybody.

Creative Photo Transformations

The photo-editing features of Google Gemini are beautiful in the sense that one can keep the resemblance of the subject and at the same time present them in completely different situations. It can be called this game-changer because it will give users the ability to build complete visual stories or just to have fun with their photos. We have a viral Nano Banana function that allows making selfies with hyper-realistic 3D characters or vintage movie posters, which attract the minds of millions of people on social media.

Viral Prompts for Gemini AI Photo Editing

The Hug My Younger Self Prompt: This is a trend that will warm your heart and enable you to combine an image of yourself at the present moment with an older one. Ask them to use something such as, “Take a realistic and heartwarming picture of my current self-holding my younger self using my present photo and my childhood photo. The atmosphere is supposed to be nostalgic and warm, with natural light.

The “Cinematic Saree” Prompt: This prompt is an internet hype, and it takes one into the world of a Bollywood movie. A good suggestion to make is, “Turn this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright picture, in a black party-wear saree, 90s film feel. The illumination is cozy, and the colors in the sunset are golden.

The 3D Figurine: Prompt: Make yourself or a pet a 3D toy with an elaborate display case. Attempt: Design a 1/7 scale commercialized character figurine in the picture, in realistic style. The figurine is put on a computer desk and a toy packaging box painted with an original artwork.

Fantasy Map: Turn a landscape or even a portrait into a fantasy map, stylized and fantastic. You may say, “Make this picture look like a stylized 3D map of a fantasy world. Insert a village and a harbor.

The “Pixel Game” Prompt: This prompt is a winking reference to the olden day video games. Attempt: Re-created this dog as a 16-bit video game character, and put the character through a stage of a 2D 16-bit platform video game

Also Read: Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?

Tags: Gemini AI promptsGoogle Gemini AINano Banana photo

RELATED News

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Isn’t Just About Sarees: New Viral Prompts You Need to Try
It’s For You. Google Gemini: Transform Your Ordinary Photos Into Stunning 4K Retro AI Portraits
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’
Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension

LATEST NEWS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
Who Is Hardik Pandya’s New HOT Girlfriend Over Which Internet Is Drooling? Cricketer Dropped This BIG Clue To Confirm New Relationship
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them

QUICK LINKS