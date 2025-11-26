LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > This Indian City Is Also Called The 'City Of Pearls,' Not Mumbai, Kochi, Baroda, Name Is…

This Indian City Is Also Called The ‘City Of Pearls,’ Not Mumbai, Kochi, Baroda, Name Is…

The city has earned this name because of its long history of pearl trading, skilled craftsmen, and its blend of culture, art, and royalty.

Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 19:50:14 IST

This Indian City Is Also Called The ‘City Of Pearls,’ Not Mumbai, Kochi, Baroda, Name Is…

Hyderabad is known across the world as the City of Pearls. The city has earned this name because of its long history of pearl trading, skilled craftsmen, and its blend of culture, art, and royalty. While Hyderabad is famous for its biryani, its pearls have also played a major role in shaping its identity. There is even a popular saying that every pearl in the world passes through Hyderabad at least once.

Pearls became an important part of Hyderabad’s history during the rule of the Asaf Jahi Nizams, who governed the region for more than 200 years. The Nizams had a deep love for pearls. Their passion attracted craftsmen from across the world, especially from the Arabian Gulf, where natural pearls were commonly found. This helped Hyderabad grow into a major pearl centre.

Interestingly, Hyderabad itself is not located near the sea. The pearls sold here were imported from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Mannar. These imported pearls were known for their strong quality and shine. Between the 1850s and the 1930s, Hyderabad imported nearly 4,000 to 5,000 pearls every year, making it a key hub for the pearl trade.

The city is home to many famous pearl markets. Charminar Bazaar is one of the busiest areas, filled with shops and vendors selling loose pearls, pearl jewellery, and engraving services. Basra pearls, known for their superior lustre, are especially valued here. 

Another well-known market is Laad Bazaar, which existed even before the Nizams arrived. It is famous for its colourful bangles and pearl ornaments. Other historic markets include Pathar Gatti Road, Seth Kedarnathji Motiwale established in 1906, and Krishna Pearls, which are known for authentic jewellery and competitive prices.

Hyderabadi pearl jewellery comes in many styles, such as Satlada and Panchlada necklaces, Chandbali earrings, and traditional anklets known as Pajeb. The Nizams often paired pearls with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, creating a mix of Persian and Mughal designs. Many of these jewels are now preserved by the Indian government as part of national heritage.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 7:50 PM IST
Tags: City of PearlshyderabadHyderabad pearls

This Indian City Is Also Called The ‘City Of Pearls,’ Not Mumbai, Kochi, Baroda, Name Is…

