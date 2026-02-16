Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un chemical factory donald trump afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault AI Impact Summit 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

Young man seen laughing fires shots from a moving car in Greater Noida; viral visuals sparks outrage as police launch probe.

Young man seen laughing fires shots from a moving car in Greater Noida. (Photo: X)
Young man seen laughing fires shots from a moving car in Greater Noida. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 16, 2026 20:50:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

A shocking video showing a young man firing indiscriminately from a moving car has triggered panic and outrage on social media. The incident, reported from the Kasna police station area, has raised serious concerns about public safety and law and order in the city.

The viral clip captures the youth extending his hand out of a car window and allegedly opening fire while the vehicle is in motion. The visuals have since spread rapidly across platforms, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

The disturbing footage has led to widespread anger and fear among residents. Many users have questioned how such reckless behavior could occur on a public road without immediate intervention.

You Might Be Interested In

Though the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the visuals appear to show open firing in a public space, potentially endangering lives. The randomness of the act has intensified concerns about safety in busy urban areas.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the circulation of the video, local police have initiated a probe to identify the accused. Officials are examining the footage to trace the vehicle and determine the identity of the young man involved.

Authorities are also investigating whether the firearm used in the incident was licensed or illegal. The motive behind the act remains unknown at this stage.

Questions Over Law and Order

The incident has reignited debate over misuse of firearms and public safety enforcement. Residents have called for stricter monitoring and swift action to prevent similar acts in the future.

Police have assured that the matter is being treated with seriousness and that strict action will be taken once the accused is identified.

As investigations continue, the viral video stands as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless gun use in public spaces.

ALSO READ: ‘Vijay Should Come Out Of Trisha’s Home’: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief’s Swipe At TVK Leader Sparks Fresh Row; Leo Actress Calls His Remark ‘Inappropriate’

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Greater NoidaGreater Noida firinguttar pradeshUttar Pradesh viral newsuttar-pradesh-crimeviral videoviral video Greater Noida

RELATED News

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

Bank Locker Fraud In Bengaluru: Deputy Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing 2,780 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore For Alleged Online Betting

‘Imran Khan Shall Not Be Given Any Treatment Without…’ Jailed Former Pak PM’s Family Rejects Government-Appointed Doctors As 73-Year-Old Loses 85% Vision

Who Is Madeleine McCann? Witness Makes A Shocking Claim, Girl Looked Like Missing Britisher With Ghislaine Maxwell, Reveals Newly Surfaced Epstein Record

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

LATEST NEWS

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Sivakarthikeyan As Lord Murugan In ‘Seyon’? SK26 First Look With Peacocks And Sickle Leaves Fans Guessing About His Divine Avatar

Explosion At Chemical Factory In Faridabad Leads To Massive Fire, 42 Injured, 10 Critical

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

‘On Fire!’ – Fans React to Shubman Gill’s Dance At Wedding Celebrations

T20 World Cup 2026 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi to Get Dropped After Pakistan’s Humiliating Defeat vs India?

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

Ramadan 2026 Date: Will Fasting Start On Feb 18 Or 19? Here’s When Roza Is Likely To Begin

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt
Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt
Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt
Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

QUICK LINKS