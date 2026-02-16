Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

A shocking video showing a young man firing indiscriminately from a moving car has triggered panic and outrage on social media. The incident, reported from the Kasna police station area, has raised serious concerns about public safety and law and order in the city.

The viral clip captures the youth extending his hand out of a car window and allegedly opening fire while the vehicle is in motion. The visuals have since spread rapidly across platforms, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

The disturbing footage has led to widespread anger and fear among residents. Many users have questioned how such reckless behavior could occur on a public road without immediate intervention.

Though the exact date of the incident remains unclear, the visuals appear to show open firing in a public space, potentially endangering lives. The randomness of the act has intensified concerns about safety in busy urban areas.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the circulation of the video, local police have initiated a probe to identify the accused. Officials are examining the footage to trace the vehicle and determine the identity of the young man involved.

Authorities are also investigating whether the firearm used in the incident was licensed or illegal. The motive behind the act remains unknown at this stage.

Questions Over Law and Order

The incident has reignited debate over misuse of firearms and public safety enforcement. Residents have called for stricter monitoring and swift action to prevent similar acts in the future.

Police have assured that the matter is being treated with seriousness and that strict action will be taken once the accused is identified.

As investigations continue, the viral video stands as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless gun use in public spaces.

