Watch Video: Trump Sparks Another Controversy, Responds To Woman Reporter With Awkward Comment, Says ‘I Just Like To Watch Her…’

US President Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy with remarks aimed at a female journalist. During a recent press event with Argentine President Javier Milei, a video went viral showing Trump interacting with a female reporter at a White House briefing.

The reporter asked, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the US?” Instead of responding to the question, Trump turned to US Vice President JD Vance and said, “I just like to watch her talk.” Both men laughed, and Trump added, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.”

Watch video:

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Not the first time

This incident follows earlier comments from Trump praising White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s appearance. On Monday evening, after returning from a trip to Israel and Egypt, Trump asked reporters, “How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” He then added, “Should Karoline be replaced?” When a reporter replied, “That’s up to you, sir,” Trump said, “It’ll never happen. That face… and those lips. They move like a machine gun, right?”

Trump’s remarks about Leavitt are not new. In August, he also praised her face and lips during an interview with Newsmax, calling her a star and commenting on how her lips move “like a machine gun.”

Earlier this week, another awkward moment occurred when Trump attempted to compliment Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Speaking at Sharm El-Sheikh, he said, “We have a woman, a young woman who…I’m not allowed to say it because it’s usually the end of your political career if you say she’s a beautiful young woman. If you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances.” He then turned to Meloni and added, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

These incidents have once again drawn criticism and raised questions about Trump’s conduct toward women in public settings. Many observers note that his comments reflect a pattern of mixing compliments with inappropriate remarks.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral