WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

A video that has gone viral on social media basically depicts a woman aggressively kicked off a metro train as the doors opened, the incident caused a lot of uproar and became a hot topic for online discussions. The clip, which went viral quickly on social media platforms such as X and Instagram, shows one passenger pushing another commuter towards the open metro doors just as the train stops at the station. The video was accompanied by a phrase that expressed disbelief and outrage at the action, thus provoking a big reaction from a lot of people. The exact location of the incident and the factors that led to the fight are still not known, but the video has already raised the question of public manners and commuter stress.

Watch The Viral Video Of Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open

Social media users expressed their feelings which ranged from anger to humor and criticism, among others, right after the video went viral. Most of the people commenting on the video labeled the behavior as impolite and dangerous, and they warned that pushing a person to the door of the train next door could cause falling down and serious injuries. On the other side, the internet entertained the incident in a funny way through memes, taking the phrase from the video’s caption as a punchline to mock transport related issues or to portray the behaviors of passengers in cramped spaces. The furor highlighted the fact that the very common moments of life can be easily magnified and in no time become subjects of discussion on social media, usually mixing the real concern with the entertaining style of commentary.







The metro system, just like many other crowded public transport networks produces from time to time clips that go viral, showing remarkable or dramatic situations of commuters, where arguments and fights are involved as well as plain funny incidents. Some of the previous metro viral clips have shown fights over who gets to sit where the loudest people behaving the loudest, plus caught by the camera chaos of the urban life, which in fact mirrors the greater frustrations and daily commuters’ experiences of struggling to be in time. Usually, these movies bring up debates involving commuter manners, security and passenger rights with the audience who gets divided into those suggesting ways to prevent the occurrence of such scenarios or those proposing better ways to deal with them.

Also Read: WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral