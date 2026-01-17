LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland AI deepfakes epf withdrawal Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

Social media users expressed their feelings which ranged from anger to humor and criticism, among others, right after the video went viral. Most of the people commenting on the video labeled the behavior as impolite and dangerous, and they warned that pushing a person to the door of the train next door could cause falling down and serious injuries.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 10:12:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

A video that has gone viral on social media basically depicts a woman aggressively kicked off a metro train as the doors opened, the incident caused a lot of uproar and became a hot topic for online discussions. The clip, which went viral quickly on social media platforms such as X and Instagram, shows one passenger pushing another commuter towards the open metro doors just as the train stops at the station. The video was accompanied by a phrase that expressed disbelief and outrage at the action, thus provoking a big reaction from a lot of people. The exact location of the incident and the factors that led to the fight are still not known, but the video has already raised the question of public manners and commuter stress. 

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Viral Video Of Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open

Social media users expressed their feelings which ranged from anger to humor and criticism, among others, right after the video went viral. Most of the people commenting on the video labeled the behavior as impolite and dangerous, and they warned that pushing a person to the door of the train next door could cause falling down and serious injuries. On the other side, the internet entertained the incident in a funny way through memes, taking the phrase from the video’s caption as a punchline to mock transport related issues or to portray the behaviors of passengers in cramped spaces. The furor highlighted the fact that the very common moments of life can be easily magnified and in no time become subjects of discussion on social media, usually mixing the real concern with the entertaining style of commentary.



The metro system, just like many other crowded public transport networks produces from time to time clips that go viral, showing remarkable or dramatic situations of commuters, where arguments and fights are involved as well as plain funny incidents. Some of the previous metro viral clips have shown fights over who gets to sit where the loudest people behaving the loudest, plus caught by the camera chaos of the urban life, which in fact mirrors the greater frustrations and daily commuters’ experiences of struggling to be in time. Usually, these movies bring up debates involving commuter manners, security and passenger rights with the audience who gets divided into those suggesting ways to prevent the occurrence of such scenarios or those proposing better ways to deal with them.

Also Read: WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest viral videoviral india videoviral metro videoviral metro video watchviral videos

RELATED News

‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

Who Is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Wins Jalna Civic Poll As Independent Candidate, Stirs National Debate

Are You Allowed To Buy Walkie-Talkies? Take Care Of These Legal Requirements Before Purchasing, As Meta, Flipkart Get Fined For Rs.10 Lakh Each For Online Sale

WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

EPF Withdrawal via UPI From April: Provident Fund Subscribers to Get Direct Bank Transfers Without Filing Claims- Here’s How

‘Manchester United Isn’t Soulless’: Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Says Club Retains Magic And Identity At Carrington

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (17.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (17.01.2026): Dear Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (17.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Q3 results 2026 Today: Over 20 Companies, Including HDFC & ICICI In Focus

Watch: Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’
WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’
WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’
WATCH: Viral Video On Social Media Shows Woman Kicked Out Of Metro As Doors Open; Netizens Comment ‘Some People Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Get In’

QUICK LINKS