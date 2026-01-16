LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: 'Kerala Story Happening In UP' – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

The disagreement over the clip is indicative of a larger issue in India concerning religious identity and personal agency, particularly when the content is rapidly shared without the necessary context.

WATCH: 'Kerala Story Happening In UP' – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

A video segment from Uttar Pradesh featuring what seems to be a merry exchange among friends has ignited a large debate online. The video shows three Muslim girls who are alongside their Hindu friend urging her to wear a hijab, saying ‘Acchi lagogi tum isme, pehen lo’ at their max, which means ‘You’ll look good in this, wear it’. The Hindu girl looks unwilling initially but finally wears the hijab and gets her smile ready at the end of the video. Social media sites were flooded with the video that has become an instant hit, receiving mixed reactions from users from all over the country.

Watch the Video Here, Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends

The video sparked a vigorous discussion about consent, personal choice, and religious liberty in the commonly sensitive communal context of India. Some people on social media called the situation coercive, saying that if someone were to be told repeatedly to wear religious clothes, it could become a matter of pressure or expectation. These critics portrayed the situation as wrong, claiming that it might limit a person’s right to freedom of expression and choice. In contrast, there were those who said that the video merely displayed friends interacting and that the Hindu girl’s smiling and eventual agreement indicated she was not forced but rather comfortable. 



What Now?

The disagreement over the clip is indicative of a larger issue in India concerning religious identity and personal agency, particularly when the content is rapidly shared without the necessary context. Analysts point out that the minute the normal occurrences become viral, they can be viewed through the lens of politics or communities, and this can further amplify the discussions about religious practices and the influence of personal relationships. Those who are supposed to be the experts on the issue have told social media users to take a more nuanced approach and avoid making hasty judgments based only on quick clips, thereby reinforcing the concept of responsible sharing and interpretation as a way to preempt the stirring up of unnecessary communal tensions.

Also Read: WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: ‘Kerala Story Happening In UP’ – Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Muslim Friends, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS