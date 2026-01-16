LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Jhansi Man Catches Wife Red‑Handed With Her Lover In Hotel Room, She Says ‘Apni Marzi Se Hotel Aayi Hoon… Aur Kya Karti’; Video Goes Viral

With the wife now clearly confessing all about her hotel stay and even expressing a wish for divorce, the police have started taking statements from all concerned parties as part of their investigation.

(Image Credit: X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 16, 2026 11:06:01 IST

On the 11th of January 2026, Jhansi, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, encountered a very intense situation when a husband followed his wife to a local inn and discovered her in a room along with her supposed lover. As per the reports from the police and the witnesses, the husband, who has been separated from his wife for about one and a half years due to conflicts between them, tracked his wife after getting a tip off that she was with another man. When the policemen from the Navabad Police Station came along with the husband to the Karma Guesthouse close to the bus stand, the situation suddenly turned into a very intense scene.

Watch The Video Here

When law enforcement officers busted into the hotel room, the victim’s rumored partner got spooked and tried to get underneath the bed. However, due to the noise created by police, he got dragged out. While the husband was practically frozen in shock, the wife went right at him and asserted that she had been to the hotel of her own volition. What is more, she even stated that she had not lived with her husband for years and had the intention of continuing to live with the lover, which especially surprised the people and law enforcers around. Subsequently, the spouse lodged an official report at the police station, after which all three individuals, the husband, the wife, and her supposed lover, were detained for interrogation and legal processing.



What Now?

It was reported by the local law enforcement that the pair had been married for approximately three years, but conflicts started straight away, resulting in the woman filing a divorce case in 2023. This case was later settled. Their attempts at reconciliation had failed and the conflicts had not lost their intensity. With the wife now clearly confessing all about her hotel stay and even expressing a wish for divorce, the police have started taking statements from all concerned parties as part of their investigation.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Tags: Jhansi Man catches wifeJhansi viral videoJhansi wife lover husbandviral videoviral video extra marital affairviral video jhansiwatch viral video

