Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

A tragic accident in Surat on Makar Sankranti claimed the lives of three family members after their motorcycle lost balance and fell nearly 70 feet from the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover, following an encounter with a sharp kite string. The family, riding the motorcycle across the flyover connecting Ved Road and Adajan, was struck by the kite string, causing the rider to lose control.

Incident Details

Rehan Sheikh, 35, was riding with his wife Rehana and their seven-year-old daughter Ayesha when the kite string entangled him. In an attempt to remove the string with one hand, the motorcycle became unstable, struck the flyover barrier, and plunged off the bridge.

Rehan and his daughter Ayesha died on the spot due to critical injuries. Rehana, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed. CCTV footage of the accident shows the motorcycle hitting the flyover barrier and the family falling below.

Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal, worked as a labourer in a jewellery unit in Surat, police confirmed.

Danger Of ‘Chinese Manja’

The incident highlights the hazards of banned ‘Chinese manja,’ synthetic or nylon kite strings known to cause fatal injuries. Across India, similar accidents have occurred during Makar Sankranti.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, four people were injured in separate kite string incidents, and 25 individuals were arrested for using the deadly thread. In Telangana, a 38-year-old farm labourer from Uttar Pradesh died after a kite string cut his throat while riding a two-wheeler in Sangareddy district.

Chinese manja is made of nylon or synthetic materials, extremely sharp, and capable of causing severe injuries to humans and animals. Due to these dangers, the Telangana government banned its sale and use in 2016. Violations can lead to imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to Rs one lakh.

