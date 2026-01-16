LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

A tragic accident in Surat on Makar Sankranti claimed the lives of three family members after their motorcycle lost balance and fell nearly 70 feet from the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover, following an encounter with a sharp kite string. The family, riding the motorcycle across the flyover connecting Ved Road and Adajan, was struck by the kite string, causing the rider to lose control.

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti (Picture Credits: X)
Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 16, 2026 01:10:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

A tragic accident in Surat on Makar Sankranti claimed the lives of three family members after their motorcycle lost balance and fell nearly 70 feet from the Chandrashekhar Azad Flyover, following an encounter with a sharp kite string. The family, riding the motorcycle across the flyover connecting Ved Road and Adajan, was struck by the kite string, causing the rider to lose control.

You Might Be Interested In

Incident Details

Rehan Sheikh, 35, was riding with his wife Rehana and their seven-year-old daughter Ayesha when the kite string entangled him. In an attempt to remove the string with one hand, the motorcycle became unstable, struck the flyover barrier, and plunged off the bridge.

Rehan and his daughter Ayesha died on the spot due to critical injuries. Rehana, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed. CCTV footage of the accident shows the motorcycle hitting the flyover barrier and the family falling below.

You Might Be Interested In

Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal, worked as a labourer in a jewellery unit in Surat, police confirmed.

Danger Of ‘Chinese Manja’

The incident highlights the hazards of banned ‘Chinese manja,’ synthetic or nylon kite strings known to cause fatal injuries. Across India, similar accidents have occurred during Makar Sankranti.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, four people were injured in separate kite string incidents, and 25 individuals were arrested for using the deadly thread. In Telangana, a 38-year-old farm labourer from Uttar Pradesh died after a kite string cut his throat while riding a two-wheeler in Sangareddy district.

Chinese manja is made of nylon or synthetic materials, extremely sharp, and capable of causing severe injuries to humans and animals. Due to these dangers, the Telangana government banned its sale and use in 2016. Violations can lead to imprisonment of up to five years and fines of up to Rs one lakh.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore, Turns To Ashes; Narrow Escape For Driver

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 1:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Kite String TragedyKite String Tragedy In SuratMakar SankrantiSurat

RELATED News

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Blast Kills 3 in Jharkhand, Investigation Launched

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

Ghaziabad Shocker: Father, Stepmother Kill 7-Year-Old Girl After Brutal Beating; Autopsy Finds Multiple Rib Fractures, Internal Bleeding | Chilling Details Inside

Dry Day In Mumbai Tomorrow? BMC Election On January 15 – Check Rules For Bars, Liquor Shops Before You Step Out

LATEST NEWS

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting, US seizes Sixth Venezuela‑Linked Oil tanker ‘Veronica’ In Caribbean Sea, What We Know So Far

BMC Elections 2026: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For BJP-Led Mahayuti, Here’s What Axis My India And JVC Say About Outcome

Aviation Safety Comes Under Scanner As Baggage Container Gets Sucked Into The Engine Of Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport, Here’s How It Happened

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani ‘Al-Madina’ Boat In Indian Waters After They ‘Attempted To Flee’, Nine Crew Members Detained

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti
Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti
Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti
Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

QUICK LINKS