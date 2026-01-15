LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore

A viral video shows a Porsche Taycan Turbo S worth over ₹1.67 crore engulfed in flames on a road in Indore, with the cause of the fire still unknown. The incident has renewed concerns over electric vehicle fire risks, especially amid past recalls and similar EV fire cases.

Porsche Taycan was seen on fire in Indore. (Image: Instagram/ Aaryaa__ji__)
Porsche Taycan was seen on fire in Indore. (Image: Instagram/ Aaryaa__ji__)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 18:27:52 IST

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore

A video showing a Porsche electric sports car worth over ₹1.67 crore on fire has gone viral. The video shows the Porsche completely engulfed in flames on the side of a road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

The clip which has been widely shared on social media, features the Porsche Taycan Turbo S burning intensely. The video was posted on social media and was captioned as “appears to be a sports car that is alight” and showed its green electric vehicle license plate, indicating it is fully electric. 

In the footage, the car is seen completely consumed by fire, with no one close to it but a few bystanders stand across the street seeing the car burn. It is believed that the owner of the Porsche might have abandoned the vehicle after it caught fire, however the exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Utkarsh arya 🎙️ (@aaryaa_ji_)

Who does the viral video Taycan Turbo S belong to?

According to reports, the Taycan in the video belongs to Sanskar Daryani who is a music producer from Indore. He reportedly bought the car in March 2022. The Taycan Turbo S is one of the most powerful variants of Porsche’s electric lineup, capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in around 2.7 seconds and reaching speeds up to 260 km/h; it has an ex-showroom price that can exceed ₹2.5 crore in India for top variants.

This incident has sparked fresh attention on electric vehicle fire risks, even as EV revolution has taken over the world. Although EVs are widely marketed as safer and more environmentally friendly than conventional cars, these incidents of fires whether due to battery issues, overheating, or impact damage continue to surface.

Previous cases of EVs catching fire

For example, in Hyderabad last year, an electric car fire at a stadium parking area spread to a nearby vehicle, after which fire tenders to came, officials suspected the blaze was caused by overheating. Similarly, in other countries, videos have shown EVs burning fiercely, often requiring specialised firefighting responses due to high-voltage battery packs.

In the case of the Taycan, Porsche previously recalled the car over battery fire risks. Porsche and Audi recalled several Taycan and e-tron GT units for defects in battery cell that could have led to a short circuit and fire if certain conditions occurred.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:27 PM IST
