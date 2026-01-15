Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

A viral video circulating on social media claims that a man was deplaned from a flight after a heated argument which involved his wife. The footage shows the man becoming increasingly aggressive after allegedly seeing his wife talking to another male passenger and after that video shows that man going into an emotional meltdown.

In the video, the man is seen arguing loudly with nearby passengers while flight staff repeatedly ask him to leave the aircraft. At one point, after being told to get off the plane, he throws a bag of French fries at a passenger who was recording him. Several people can be heard telling him to “get off the plane”, while others laugh and continue filming, further escalating the situation.

According to reports, the confrontation stemmed from jealousy. The man reportedly became upset when he noticed his wife “talking to another man”, which allegedly triggered the argument. He “lost it” after seeing her interact with someone else, leading to shouting and visible agitation.

So this guy was upset because apparently his wife was talking to another man in the seat next to her do he got irate & was threatening them! People started chiming in because he was told to deplane,but wouldn’t so he throws his food at them! They’re laughing at him & he’s pissed pic.twitter.com/UYEzMu1Pxi — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 13, 2026

Crew attempts to de-escalate the situation

As the crew attempted to de-escalate the situation, the man who is wearing a grey shirt and a white baseball cap, can be seen angrily reacting to the attention. He repeatedly gestures at those filming and appears to tell them to “stop filming”, growing more frustrated as people around him mock and comment on his behaviour. At one moment in the clip, his movements suggest he might strike a passenger seated behind him which concerned other passengers nearby.

A flight attendant is seen stepping in and urging people to stop reacting and attempting to regain control of the cabin. A ground staff member later positions himself between the man and other passengers to prevent the situation from turning physical. Shortly after, the man is escorted off the plane.

Social media reacts to the viral video

Online reactions to the video have been intense. Many users criticised the man for “airing his dirty laundry” in public and behaving in an insecure and jealous manner, with some calling for him to be banned from flying altogether. Others argued that the man may have been provoked by passengers who kept commenting, laughing, and filming him during an already stressful moment.

It remains unclear why the husband and wife were seated separately, they might have checked-in late and could have left only single seats available.

