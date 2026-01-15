LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row bangladesh-cricket AI deepfake latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

A viral video shows a man being deplaned after a heated argument that allegedly began when he saw his wife talking to another passenger. The situation escalated as he shouted at others, threw a bag of fries at someone filming him, and ignored crew instructions, prompting staff to escort him off the plane.

Man gets deplaned as he fought with wife over speaking to other men (Image:X)
Man gets deplaned as he fought with wife over speaking to other men (Image:X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 17:50:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

A viral video circulating on social media claims that a man was deplaned from a flight after a heated argument which involved his wife. The footage shows the man becoming increasingly aggressive after allegedly seeing his wife talking to another male passenger and after that video shows that man going into an emotional meltdown.

You Might Be Interested In

In the video, the man is seen arguing loudly with nearby passengers while flight staff repeatedly ask him to leave the aircraft. At one point, after being told to get off the plane, he throws a bag of French fries at a passenger who was recording him. Several people can be heard telling him to “get off the plane”, while others laugh and continue filming, further escalating the situation.

According to reports, the confrontation stemmed from jealousy. The man reportedly became upset when he noticed his wife “talking to another man”, which allegedly triggered the argument. He “lost it” after seeing her interact with someone else, leading to shouting and visible agitation.

You Might Be Interested In

Crew attempts to de-escalate the situation

As the crew attempted to de-escalate the situation, the man who is wearing a grey shirt and a white baseball cap, can be seen angrily reacting to the attention. He repeatedly gestures at those filming and appears to tell them to “stop filming”, growing more frustrated as people around him mock and comment on his behaviour. At one moment in the clip, his movements suggest he might strike a passenger seated behind him which concerned other passengers nearby.

A flight attendant is seen stepping in and urging people to stop reacting and attempting to regain control of the cabin. A ground staff member later positions himself between the man and other passengers to prevent the situation from turning physical. Shortly after, the man is escorted off the plane.

Social media reacts to the viral video

Online reactions to the video have been intense. Many users criticised the man for “airing his dirty laundry” in public and behaving in an insecure and jealous manner, with some calling for him to be banned from flying altogether. Others argued that the man may have been provoked by passengers who kept commenting, laughing, and filming him during an already stressful moment.

It remains unclear why the husband and wife were seated separately, they might have checked-in late and could have left only single seats available.

Also Read: ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ US Senator Grills Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma In Fiery Abortion Hearing, Sparks Debate About Gender And Science

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-15latest newsviral videoWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi ‘Very Nice,’ Questions Unity Of Iranian Opposition, Sees Possible Regime Collapse

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

From Fake Obama Arrest To Lounging With Netanyahu, How Trump’s Love For AI Deepfakes Is Shaping Global Politics

‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ US Senator Grills Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma In Fiery Abortion Hearing, Sparks Debate About Gender And Science

Is Erfan Soltani Still Alive? Ayatollah Khamenei-Controlled Judiciary Issues Big Update On Iranian Protester’s Death Sentence

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

How Delhi Man’s ‘Gut Feeling’ Saved Him Narrowly From Cash-On-Delivery Scam After Ordering A ₹28,000 Phone From Amazon, Here’s What Happened

AI Must Expand Creativity While Preserving Trust and Value for Creators, says Prabhat, Additional Secretary, I&B

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Visits IICT Campus in Mumbai

AI Exposed: New Research Reveals AI Increases Rework By 40%, Leaving Employees Working Longer Hours, Spending More Time Fixing Errors

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here’s What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers
Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers
Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers
Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

QUICK LINKS