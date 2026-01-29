‘We Are Keeping Our Finger On The…’ Russia Gears Up To Evacuate Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Facility, Why Is It A Global Flashpoint?

Russia says it’s ready to pull its workers out of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant if things get worse between Tehran and Washington.

Russia Ready to Evacuate Staff From Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant

This move shows just how worried Moscow is getting about the rising tensions. The head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, said they’re keeping a close eye on the situation and are working with Russia’s Foreign Affairs and Defence ministries to keep their people safe. If they need to evacuate, they’ve got a plan.

Likhachev really hopes everyone involved will respect the “inviolability” of Bushehr, Iran’s only working nuclear power plant.

“We sincerely hope that the parties to the conflict will uphold their commitments regarding the inviolability of this territory (Bushehr),” Likhachev said, adding that Russia was “keeping our finger on the pulse” of developments, Reuters reported.

At the same time, he said Russia isn’t taking any chances and is staying alert.

Here’s why Bushehr matters:

It’s Iran’s only active nuclear power plant, and Russia built it. Hundreds of Russian specialists work there, and Russia is helping build two more reactors at the site. So far, the plant hasn’t been hit during recent US strikes.

Bushehr provides civilian nuclear power for Iran. If the site gets attacked, it’s not just an Iranian problem. There’s a real risk of a serious nuclear accident, something Russia warned could be as bad as Chernobyl.

Since Bushehr sits near the Arabian Gulf, a disaster could poison the whole region, not just Iran. And with so many foreign workers on site, there’s an international angle too. Damage here could easily turn a local crisis into something global.

In short, Bushehr isn’t just a power plant; it’s a potential flashpoint, and everyone knows it.

The declaration follows a growing confrontation between Tehran and Washington with US President Donald Trump threatening that the clock is running out on an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme and to impose more severe measures in case of a breakdown in the negotiations.

Why Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant Is a Global Flashpoint

The willingness of Russia to evacuate personnel represents a response of the countries in the global concern regarding the safety of the nuclear plants in the backdrop of the waning relations.

Russian leaders in the past have threatened that any assault on Bushehr would lead to a disaster that is on par with the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster any such disaster would be devastating, considering the possible catastrophic environmental and radiological impact on a large population centre and key Gulf infrastructure.

Iran still denies its intention to develop nuclear weapons and claims that their nuclear programme is to produce energy. Russia has many times re-aided the position of Tehran to utilize nuclear energy in civilian purposes but urged against the use of force.

Since its commissioning, the Bushehr plant has been placed under Russian supervision where the fuel is supplied by Moscow and the spent fuel is removed, and this is to ensure that proliferation is restricted under the umbrella of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The words of Russia are also a sign of wider diplomatic actions to keep the situation down and secure the stability in the region of the Iranian nuclear infrastructure as the international pressure is building up against the Iranian policies and the situation in the region.

ALSO READ: Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens