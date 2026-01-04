LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Bangladesh police arrested three men for the brutal murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Chandra Das in Shariatpur. He was attacked, hacked, doused with petrol, and set on fire, later dying at a Dhaka hospital. Authorities say the victim named his attackers before death.

The three accused were arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (PHOTO: X)
The three accused were arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 4, 2026 19:39:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Police arrested three men on Sunday for the brutal murder of Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman from Shariatpur, Bangladesh.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier this week, Khokon was attacked, hacked, and set on fire. He died on Saturday at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

Hindu Trader Burnt Alive in Bangladesh

The Rapid Action Battalion tracked down the suspects, identified as Damudyar Sohag Khan (27), Rabbi Molya (21), and Palash Sardar (25), in Kishoreganj, about 100 kilometres northeast of Dhaka. 

You Might Be Interested In

They’re now being brought to Madaripur camp, according to RAB officials. 

Before he died, Khokon named his attackers, Shariatpur’s police superintendent said. The details are grim: Khokon ran a medicine shop and a mobile banking business.

He was riding in an autorickshaw when the attackers stopped him, beat him, hacked him with sharp weapons, and doused him with petrol before setting him on fire.

In desperation, Khokon jumped into a nearby pond while locals rushed to help. The attackers ran off. People pulled Khokon from the water and rushed him first to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, then to Dhaka because his injuries were so severe.

Doctors in Dhaka said Khokon had serious wounds all over from his abdomen to his face, head, and hands. His wife, Seema Das, said she can’t understand why anyone would do this, but Khokon recognized two of the attackers, and she believes that’s why they tried to kill him.

Gruesome Killings in Bangladesh

It’s not an isolated case. Just a week earlier, a 25-year-old Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and burned in Mymensingh city over alleged blasphemy.

Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was killed in Rajbari town’s Pangsha upazila, accused of extortion.

Bangladesh’s Hindu population is about 13.13 million, roughly 8% of the country. Lately, there’s been a disturbing spike in violence against this minority community. 

ALSO READ: ‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 7:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshHindu Killingslatest world newsShariatpur

RELATED News

Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Did You Know Nicolas Maduro Had A Steel Safe As A Hiding Spot? Elite US Forces Practiced Breaching It With Specialised Cutting Charges

US Attacks Venezuela: How Will Crude Oil Prices React On Monday And Why It Matters For India | Explained

How Did A Mysterious Trader Make $400,000 With 1,242% Returns After The US Bombed Venezuela? All You Need To Know About Suspiciously Lucky Bets

LATEST NEWS

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

Is Pune’s MCA Stadium Set To Be The Home Ground For RR And RCB In IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Punjab Shocker: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead While Attending a Wedding in Amritsar- What Exactly Happened?

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

‘Luckily Iceland Has Only Volcanoes, Glaciers And Very Average Cricketers’: Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA – Venezuela Airstrikes

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

81-Year-Old Man Loses Rs. 7 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam After Fraudsters Pose As Delivery Agent, High-Ranking Mumbai Police Officer

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka
Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka
Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka
Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

QUICK LINKS