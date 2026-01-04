LIVE TV
Home > India > 'If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..' Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited Donald Trump’s alleged capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to question why India has not brought back the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from Pakistan, triggering sharp political reactions.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and PM Modi (PHOTO: X)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and PM Modi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 4, 2026 13:36:06 IST

‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi didn’t hold back on Saturday. He took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying if President Donald Trump could snatch Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and haul him off to the US, then why can’t India bring back the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks from Pakistan?

Maduro Arrest Remark: Owaisi Questions India’s Inaction on 26/11 Plotters

Owaisi brought up the US military’s operation in Venezuela and claimed Trump’s forces had captured Maduro and taken him to America. He didn’t mince words. If Trump could pull off something like that, why hasn’t India done the same with those accused of plotting the Mumbai terror attacks?

“Today, we heard that Trump’s forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him to America. If Trump can abduct Maduro from his own country, then, Modiji, you can go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks,” Owaisi said at an event in Mumbai.

Owaisi Compares Maduro Capture With 26/11 Case

He kept up the pressure, saying Modi should send the Army into Pakistan to bring back Masood Azhar and other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. “We’re telling you, Modiji, why can’t you send troops to Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of 26/11, whether it’s Masood Azhar or any other devil from Lashkar-e-Taiba?” he asked.

Owaisi’s sarcasm didn’t stop there. He added, “If Trump can do it, Modi ji, you’re no less. If Trump can, you have to do it too,” reminding everyone of Modi’s old line, “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar.”

The 26/11 attacks shook Mumbai to its core in November 2008. Ten terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of coordinated attacks across the city, killing at least 170 people and leaving more than 300 injured. It remains one of the worst terror strikes in India’s history.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 1:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

QUICK LINKS