Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral

An old video showing Eswatini’s King Mswati III arriving in Abu Dhabi has sparked criticism over his lavish lifestyle. The video, which first appeared online in July, shows the African monarch stepping off a private jet dressed in traditional attire. He was accompanied by multiple wives, elegantly dressed women, and a large entourage.

A text overlay on the video claims, “Swaziland king arrived at Abu Dhabi with 15 wives and 100 servants. His father, King Sobhuza II, had 125 wives.”

Reports suggest that King Mswati III travelled with 30 of his children as well. The royal delegation reportedly caused temporary disruptions at Abu Dhabi airport, forcing security officials to close several terminals to accommodate the group.

The video quickly drew criticism online, with many pointing out the contrast between the king’s wealth and the struggles faced by his citizens. One user wrote, “All this while his people have no electricity or running water,” while another questioned whether the country could afford a private jet. Some comments were harsher, with users highlighting poverty and starvation in Eswatini. “This person roams in private jets while his people starve to death,” one said. Another added, “And they want money to feed children in Africa.”

King Mswati III, Africa’s last absolute monarch, has ruled the southern African nation since 1986. Multiple reports estimate his personal fortune at over $1 billion. Despite his wealth, Eswatini faces severe social challenges.

The country struggles with a collapsed health and education system, shortages of drugs in public hospitals, and students dropping out of universities due to financial constraints. The World Bank reported that unemployment rose from 23% to 33.3% in 2021, while the cost of basic goods continues to climb.

