Home > Viral News > Who Is the Mystery Girl That Went Viral For Her Reaction During Virat Kohli's 52nd Century? RCB Fan With 2M+ Followers Steals Spotlight During IND Vs SA ODI

Riya Verma, Mumbai-based influencer and RCB fan with 2M+ Instagram followers, went viral for her candid, joyous reaction to Virat Kohli’s 83rd international century during India vs South Africa ODI at Ranchi, capturing hearts and dominating social media discussions overnight.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 1, 2025 16:46:36 IST

The first ODI match between India and South Africa which was played at Ranchi was a very exciting one, with a strong performance by the blue team, especially a splendid century from the great batsman Virat Kohli. While Kohli’s 83rd international hundred sealed the victory for India, there was an unexpected spectator who, on social media, was the ‘Viral Mystery Girl’ who got to the top of the discussions.

Her candid and lovely reaction, which had been caught by the stadium cameras, as Kohli was reaching his milestone was like a bomb going off on the internet, and her identity was sought after intensely. The purest and strong euphoria that was present in her facial expression was felt by the fans, who thus made her an overnight sensation and also made a part of the post-match hype to be shifted from the scoreboard to the stands.

Riya Verma’s RCB Connection

The vibrant digital sleuthing of internet users turned out to be very successful very quickly, disclosing the “Mystery Girl” as Riya Verma, an influencer from Mumbai. Riya is not a stranger to the digital sphere at all; in fact, she has already won the hearts of the netizens by her online presence, having over 2 million followers on Instagram where she goes by the handle @_bachuuuu.



Riya is a huge fan of cricket, especially of Kohli’s IPL team, and she is very staunch and active in her support for RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) as she is often seen in their colors and through her posts. She is associated with the areas of Acting, Gaming, and Lifestyle, indicating that her unexpected popularity on a cricket day has just amplified the already existing digital presence.

Euphoria on Kohli’s Ton

Riya Verma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s Ton was the moment that made her a legend in the history of cricket memes. The camera followed her as the main batter hit the triple figure and showed a face illuminated by pure happiness and disbelief, a reaction that could not have been better to express the feelings of millions of Kohli fans around the globe.

After the match, Riya herself posted online about her happiness, saying that “being that close to a Kohli century was nothing short of a dream.” This personal instant, together with her large existing fan base, took her from being an influential person to a national topic, thus highlighting again the strong emotional connection between fans and their sports idols.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 4:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS