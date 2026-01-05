Who Is William Defoor? 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Vandalising JD Vance’s Ohio Home: ‘A Crazy Person Tried To Break In…’

A man broke into US Vice President JD Vance’s house on Monday, smashing windows and damaging property before authorities caught him.

The suspect, William Defoor, is 26 and lives in Hyde Park. He’s not new to trouble; he already faces charges like criminal damage, trespassing, obstructing official business, and felony vandalism.

According to the arrest report, security agents saw Defoor walk onto the property. He smashed four windows and damaged a vehicle that belongs to the Vice President. When officers read him his rights, he just said, “I don’t know.”

How did the Secret Service catch the attacker?

Agents were on duty at Vance’s home, which sits just east of downtown Cincinnati.

Around midnight, they heard a loud crash. That’s when they spotted Defoor, who had broken a window with a hammer. He also hit a Secret Service vehicle while heading up the driveway.

They grabbed him on the spot. A dispatcher told FOX19 NOW that the Secret Service called Cincinnati police at 12:15 am after seeing someone running from the area.

Photos and reports from major news outlets show shattered glass everywhere. The authorities launched an investigation right away. Luckily, CNN reported that Vance’s family wasn’t home, so no one got hurt.

BREAKING: William DeFoor, 26, has been charged after attempting to break into Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home, allegedly using a hammer to smash windows. pic.twitter.com/304J0XrM4R — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2026

What did JD Vance say after his Ohio house attack?

In a post on X, Vance stated, “I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. ”

The US VP further stated, “We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”

He added, “We weren’t even home as we had already returned to DC.”

I appreciate everyone’s well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren’t even home as we had returned… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

