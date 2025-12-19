Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

China’s Ministry of Public Security announced on Thursday, December 18, that it’s ramping up efforts to use the Kunming dog breed, a native of Yunnan Province, in police work instead of German Shepherds or Rottweillers.

They shared the news on their official WeChat account. The goal? To really unlock the potential of this homegrown breed, get more of them into national police dog teams, and push China closer to the top tier of police dog technology.

China’s New ‘Silent Warriors’ in Police Operations

According to Global Times, the ministry says this move is a big deal for improving police dog operations and strengthening public security. It’s also about taking control of police dog genetic resources and building a national brand that stands out.

Kunming dogs aren’t new to this game. After decades of real-world testing, you’ll find them working in public security, emergency management, customs, anti-smuggling, and more.

They’ve pulled off wins in everything from tracking scents and searching for evidence to counter-terrorism and rescue missions. People call them “silent warriors.”

It’s still the only Chinese police dog breed with full intellectual property rights recognised by an international body. And it’s not just about the dogs themselves. Research on the Kunming dog has picked up several awards proving its value goes beyond the field.

Why China Is Turning to Indigenous Kunming Dogs?

On top of that, these dogs act as ambassadors for China’s police dog program. They’ve gone beyond China’s borders, working in over 10 countries and regions like Singapore, Vietnam, and Pakistan. International colleagues have praised them, and they’ve become a kind of calling card for China’s police dog tech.

One official pointed out that global competition in police dog technology is heating up. If you want to stay ahead, you need a steady supply of reliable working dogs that are well-suited to local conditions. That’s exactly what the Kunming breed offers.

About the Kunming wolfdogs

The story of the Kunming dog goes back to the 1950s. The Kunming police dog base spent years developing the breed, using scientific breeding methods.

In 1988, the ministry officially named it the “Kunming dog.” By 2007, it was recognised by the National Commission on Genetic Resources for Livestock and Poultry and made it onto the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s World Watch List for domestic animal diversity.

