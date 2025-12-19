LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

China’s Ministry of Public Security has announced plans to expand the use of the indigenous Kunming dog breed in police work, reducing reliance on foreign breeds like German Shepherds. Officials say the move will strengthen public security and build a national police dog brand.

China is pushing for locally bred dogs for police (PHOTO: X)
China is pushing for locally bred dogs for police (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 16:35:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

China’s Ministry of Public Security announced on Thursday, December 18, that it’s ramping up efforts to use the Kunming dog breed, a native of Yunnan Province, in police work instead of German Shepherds or Rottweillers. 

You Might Be Interested In

They shared the news on their official WeChat account. The goal? To really unlock the potential of this homegrown breed, get more of them into national police dog teams, and push China closer to the top tier of police dog technology.

China’s New ‘Silent Warriors’ in Police Operations

According to Global Times, the ministry says this move is a big deal for improving police dog operations and strengthening public security. It’s also about taking control of police dog genetic resources and building a national brand that stands out.

You Might Be Interested In

Kunming dogs aren’t new to this game. After decades of real-world testing, you’ll find them working in public security, emergency management, customs, anti-smuggling, and more.

They’ve pulled off wins in everything from tracking scents and searching for evidence to counter-terrorism and rescue missions. People call them “silent warriors.” 

It’s still the only Chinese police dog breed with full intellectual property rights recognised by an international body. And it’s not just about the dogs themselves. Research on the Kunming dog has picked up several awards proving its value goes beyond the field.

Why China Is Turning to Indigenous Kunming Dogs? 

On top of that, these dogs act as ambassadors for China’s police dog program. They’ve gone beyond China’s borders, working in over 10 countries and regions like Singapore, Vietnam, and Pakistan. International colleagues have praised them, and they’ve become a kind of calling card for China’s police dog tech.

One official pointed out that global competition in police dog technology is heating up. If you want to stay ahead, you need a steady supply of reliable working dogs that are well-suited to local conditions. That’s exactly what the Kunming breed offers.

About the Kunming wolfdogs

The story of the Kunming dog goes back to the 1950s. The Kunming police dog base spent years developing the breed, using scientific breeding methods.

In 1988, the ministry officially named it the “Kunming dog.” By 2007, it was recognised by the National Commission on Genetic Resources for Livestock and Poultry and made it onto the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s World Watch List for domestic animal diversity.

ALSO READ: What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: chinagerman shepherdshome-hero-pos-14Kunming dogslatest world news

RELATED News

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

Gorakhpur School Viral Video: Principal, Cook Get Into Major Brawl After Bugs Found In Mid-Day Meal

Bangladesh On Boil: Anti-India Protests, Hindu Man Lynched-China-Pak Nexus Behind Chaos In India’s Backyard?

Did PM Modi Wear An Earring During His Visit To Oman? Internet Gets Curious About Prime Minister’s Mysterious Ear Accessory, But Here’s What It Is Really Used For

LATEST NEWS

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

ISL Future In Flux: Clubs Propose New Ownership Model, AIFF To Oversee

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

Disha Patani’s Hottest Looks: Style That Stops Your Scroll

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

No Foul Play Suspected In Zubeen Garg’s Death, Singapore Police Probe Continues Amid Nationwide Grief

Realme 16 Pro Launch Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Its 200MP Camera And Top Features

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move
Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move
Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move
Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

QUICK LINKS