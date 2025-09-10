World’s Largest Snake Fossil Found in India: Vasuki Indicus Weighed 1,000 Kg and Stretched 49 Feet

The Indian new revelation has stunned scientists and mythology enthusiasts alike. Researchers from IIT Roorkee have recently discovered the fossil of a prehistoric serpent named Vasuki Indicus, reportedly 49 feet long and almost 1,000 kilograms in weight.

Surpassing Titanoboa: The Previous Record Holder

If this were not big enough, consider that before, Titanoboa had been accepted as the largest snake, at 42 feet. The discovery of Vasuki Indicus thus corresponds to India’s possession of the largest snake to have ever existed on Earth.

Fossil Unearthed in Kutch, Gujarat

The fossil was found along the coastal area of Kutch in Gujarat, which, since that moment, has turned out to be a land of interest for both paleontologists and mythology enthusiasts. The other distinguishing feature has linked this discovery to the Indian scriptures. The serpent has been named after Vasuki Naag, the mythological serpent which is usually depicted coiled around Lord Shiva’s neck and remembered as the cosmic rope in Samudra Manthan in Hindu mythology.

Mythology Connection: Vasuki Naag and Lord Shiva

Hence, Vasuki Indicus was kept as per the belief of scientists around 47 million years ago, surviving a catastrophic event that exterminated the dinosaurs. Fossil evidence shows that early snakes appeared first in the ocean 160 million years ago and slightly transformed to thrive on land.

Science Meets Mythology

Dr. Oriana Aragon, of the research team, explained that such a monumental finding merged science and mythology: thus giving substance to the ancient Indian texts, which did describe the blazing gigantoid serpent.

The discovery of Vasuki Indicus not only reshapes our understanding of prehistoric reptiles but also beautifully weaves together India’s cultural heritage and cutting-edge paleontology, a true meeting of myth and science.