LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

One particular photo caught everyone’s attention, not because of the school visit, but because of a small golden, stone-like object that appeared near the side of Goyal’s forehead.

Deepinder Goyal (X/@deepigoyal)
Deepinder Goyal (X/@deepigoyal)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 16:23:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal recently posted a series of photos on his official X account, sharing moments from his visit to a school supported by FeedingIndia. In his caption, Goyal wrote that it was “wonderful and fulfilling” to spread joy and happiness among the children studying there.

But what was meant to be a heartwarming update soon turned into a surprising online discussion. One particular photo caught everyone’s attention, not because of the school visit, but because of a small golden, stone-like object that appeared near the side of Goyal’s forehead. The unusual detail quickly became a trending topic, with users on X trying to figure out what it was.

As the picture circulated widely, social media users began sharing their theories, jokes and funny guesses. Many turned the moment into light-hearted humour, making it one of the most talked-about images of the day. One user jokingly asked if the object was an “Infinity Stone,” wondering aloud whether it had anything to do with “anti-gravity blood flow to the brain.” Another asked if the device was some sort of sensor that measures brain activity.

Goyal himself joined the fun, replying to a user with a playful comment: “This could very well be the infinity stone.” 

The comments section soon filled with witty remarks. One user linked it to Zomato’s subscription service by calling it “Zomato Gold.” Another asked, “Deepinder Goyal sir, what is this golden chip near your right eyebrow?” A different user again referenced Marvel, asking, “Bro, is that an Infinity Stone on your face?” Others were simply curious, calling it a “cool” object and wondering if it was some new kind of health accessory.

ALSO READ: Irish Vlogger Rides Atop Bangladeshi Train In Real-Life ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Thrill, Calling It ‘Kind Of Scary’ But Unforgettable

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 4:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Deepinder Goyalviral newsZomato

RELATED News

Did You Know How Much Sugar Hides In Your Train Snack Box? Passenger Exposes 46.09g Of Sugar In 4.5 Hours Of Journey

‘Baal Kheech Kheech Ke Maara’: Tej Pratap Yadav’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Once Accused Mother-In-Law Rabri Devi Of Assault- Watch!

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

‘I Am More Mentally And Physically Drained’: KL Rahul Takes A Brutal Dig At LSG Boss Sanjiv Goenka Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

‘Upekshit’ Moment: Old Video Of Ex-President Ramnath Kovind Correcting Tej Pratap’s Hindi Goes Viral After His Bihar Defeat

LATEST NEWS

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

Who Is Deepti Bhatnagar? Internet Gets Curious About Dharmendra’s Lesser-Known Daughter-In-Law, Who Once Acted In Hollywood But Now Does THIS Full-Time

Jharkhand Horror: 21-Year-Old Widow Burned Alive by Lover and His Wife; Here’s What Happened Next

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

SS Rajamouli Loses Cool After Varanasi Trailer Gets Leaked As Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Clip Surfaces ‘That Is A Year Of Hard Work….’

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: Suspect Hid In Nuh, Only Stepped Out At Night, Used Multiple Phones

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

What Is Amazon LEO? The Satellite Internet Project Aiming to Take On Elon Musk’s Starlink

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

QUICK LINKS