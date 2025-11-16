Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal recently posted a series of photos on his official X account, sharing moments from his visit to a school supported by FeedingIndia. In his caption, Goyal wrote that it was “wonderful and fulfilling” to spread joy and happiness among the children studying there.

But what was meant to be a heartwarming update soon turned into a surprising online discussion. One particular photo caught everyone’s attention, not because of the school visit, but because of a small golden, stone-like object that appeared near the side of Goyal’s forehead. The unusual detail quickly became a trending topic, with users on X trying to figure out what it was.

Was so wonderful and fulfilling to spread joy and happiness to children in a school supported by @FeedingIndia. Thank you to the @letsblinkit Toys team and our partners at @Mattel, @Barbie, Skillmatics, @Imagimake, @smartivitylabs, and Mirada for making this possible 💛 pic.twitter.com/5cuoNDOgeV — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 14, 2025

As the picture circulated widely, social media users began sharing their theories, jokes and funny guesses. Many turned the moment into light-hearted humour, making it one of the most talked-about images of the day. One user jokingly asked if the object was an “Infinity Stone,” wondering aloud whether it had anything to do with “anti-gravity blood flow to the brain.” Another asked if the device was some sort of sensor that measures brain activity.

Goyal himself joined the fun, replying to a user with a playful comment: “This could very well be the infinity stone.”

The comments section soon filled with witty remarks. One user linked it to Zomato’s subscription service by calling it “Zomato Gold.” Another asked, “Deepinder Goyal sir, what is this golden chip near your right eyebrow?” A different user again referenced Marvel, asking, “Bro, is that an Infinity Stone on your face?” Others were simply curious, calling it a “cool” object and wondering if it was some new kind of health accessory.

ALSO READ: Irish Vlogger Rides Atop Bangladeshi Train In Real-Life ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Thrill, Calling It ‘Kind Of Scary’ But Unforgettable