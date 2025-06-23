145 People Pricked with Needles During France’s Music Festival, 12 Suspects Detained

France’s annual street music festival, Fête de la Musique, turned disturbing this year as 145 people across the country reported being pricked with needles, with 13 of those cases coming from Paris alone. The interior ministry confirmed on Sunday that 12 suspects have been detained in connection with the attacks.

The incident shocked the nation, especially after social media posts—circulated ahead of the celebrations—appeared to encourage targeting women during the event. The posts, seen on platforms like Snapchat, have now become a major focus in the investigation.

Victims Report Feeling Sick

Some Taken to Hospital for Toxicology Tests

While officials haven’t confirmed whether the attacks involved date-rape drugs like GHB or Rohypnol, which can leave victims unconscious or disoriented, the ministry said, “Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests.”

In Paris, prosecutors opened investigations after three individuals—including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy—reported being stabbed with syringes at three different locations during the festival. All of them said they started feeling unwell afterward.

Suspects Believed to Have Targeted Dozens

Police Say 12 Main Suspects Could Be Behind 50 Cases

French police believe the 12 arrested suspects are linked to at least 50 of the reported needle-pricking incidents. However, authorities are still trying to understand their motives and determine if the attacks were coordinated or random.

In total, more than 370 people were arrested across the country during the festival on various charges, including close to 90 arrests in Paris alone.

Injuries and Chaos Mar the Night

Teen Hospitalised with Stab Wounds, Police Also Hurt

The music festival, which typically draws millions of people out into the streets for free concerts and celebrations, saw unusually large crowds this year, especially in Paris. Officials described the turnout as “unprecedented.”

But the night was not without serious incidents. Fourteen people were seriously injured during the festival, including a 17-year-old who was rushed to the hospital after being found on the street with stab wounds in his lower abdomen.

Law enforcement officers also faced violence. Thirteen police and gendarmerie officers were injured while trying to manage the crowd and respond to various disturbances throughout the night.

Unanswered Questions

Authorities Still Probing Drug Use and Attack Motive

As of now, authorities have not confirmed whether any of the needles used contained drugs. The fear of “needle spiking”—where attackers inject victims with substances without their consent—has become more common in Europe in recent years, especially at festivals and nightclubs. But proving such cases is often difficult due to the rapid metabolism of many of the drugs used.