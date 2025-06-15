Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > 15 Dead, Hundreds Injured As Iran Bombs Israel, Trump Threatens ‘Full Force’ Of US Military

15 Dead, Hundreds Injured As Iran Bombs Israel, Trump Threatens ‘Full Force’ Of US Military

At least 15 people are dead and over 385 injured as Iran unleashed another wave of missile strikes on Israel, escalating a deadly standoff into its third night. The attacks targeted major Israeli cities, prompting Tel Aviv to retaliate with airstrikes on key military and oil sites in Tehran—now engulfed in flames. With casualties mounting on both sides and threats flying, the Middle East teeters on the edge of full-scale war.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 18:31:07 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 385 injured as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel, marking the third consecutive night of intensifying conflict between the two archrivals. The renewed hostilities have pushed the region closer to the brink of all-out war.

The latest exchange of fire saw Iranian missiles rain down on major Israeli cities, including Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Rehovot. In retaliation, Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets, including oil fields, the Ministry of Defence, and suspected nuclear facilities in Tehran.

Tehran Burns as Conflict Deepens

Explosions lit up the skies over Tehran, where massive fires broke out following Israeli strikes on oil depots. Footage circulated online showed flames engulfing the Shahran oil facility after what appeared to be a direct hit.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, “Tehran is burning.”

According to Iranian officials, 78 people were killed during the first day of Israel’s campaign. Scores more have died since, including children.

Also Read: Israel Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Evacuate Nuclear Sites Or Get Hit Next

Heavy Casualties and Infrastructure Damage in Israel

The overnight Iranian assault included at least 70 missiles launched in two waves targeting Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Rehovot. The barrage left residential buildings in ruins and overwhelmed Israel’s much-vaunted air defense systems, such as the Iron Dome. Among the victims were at least 12 civilians, including a 10-year-old boy. Another three people were killed in Iran’s earlier attack the previous day.

Even as Israeli civilians took shelter in bunkers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintained offensive operations against Iranian targets.

Foreign Involvement and Diplomatic Fallout

The UK Foreign Office issued an urgent advisory on Sunday, warning against all travel to Israel amid growing fears of regional escalation.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, calling for an immediate end to the conflict. We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he wrote.

However, Trump also issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning against any attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he said.

Iran Threats Against Western Military Bases

Iran responded with threats of its own, vowing to strike U.S., UK, and French military installations and ships in the region if any of those nations provided support to Israel.

Later in the evening, Iran launched an additional 50 missiles and drones into central Israel, further escalating an already volatile situation.

The hostilities began after Israel launched what it described as “pre-emptive strikes” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. In response, Tehran retaliated with missile attacks, setting off a chain of retaliations between the two powers.

Also Read: Israel-Iran Conflict: A Timeline of Tensions and Hostilities Between Two Countries

Tags: iran-israel conflicttehrantel aviv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?