15 Dead, Hundreds Injured As Iran Bombs Israel, Trump Threatens ‘Full Force’ Of US Military

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 385 injured as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel, marking the third consecutive night of intensifying conflict between the two archrivals. The renewed hostilities have pushed the region closer to the brink of all-out war.

The latest exchange of fire saw Iranian missiles rain down on major Israeli cities, including Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Rehovot. In retaliation, Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets, including oil fields, the Ministry of Defence, and suspected nuclear facilities in Tehran.

Tehran Burns as Conflict Deepens

Explosions lit up the skies over Tehran, where massive fires broke out following Israeli strikes on oil depots. Footage circulated online showed flames engulfing the Shahran oil facility after what appeared to be a direct hit.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, “Tehran is burning.”

According to Iranian officials, 78 people were killed during the first day of Israel’s campaign. Scores more have died since, including children.

Heavy Casualties and Infrastructure Damage in Israel

The overnight Iranian assault included at least 70 missiles launched in two waves targeting Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Rehovot. The barrage left residential buildings in ruins and overwhelmed Israel’s much-vaunted air defense systems, such as the Iron Dome. Among the victims were at least 12 civilians, including a 10-year-old boy. Another three people were killed in Iran’s earlier attack the previous day.

Even as Israeli civilians took shelter in bunkers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintained offensive operations against Iranian targets.

Foreign Involvement and Diplomatic Fallout

The UK Foreign Office issued an urgent advisory on Sunday, warning against all travel to Israel amid growing fears of regional escalation.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, calling for an immediate end to the conflict. “We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” he wrote.

However, Trump also issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning against any attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he said.

Iran Threats Against Western Military Bases

Iran responded with threats of its own, vowing to strike U.S., UK, and French military installations and ships in the region if any of those nations provided support to Israel.

Later in the evening, Iran launched an additional 50 missiles and drones into central Israel, further escalating an already volatile situation.

The hostilities began after Israel launched what it described as “pre-emptive strikes” to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. In response, Tehran retaliated with missile attacks, setting off a chain of retaliations between the two powers.

