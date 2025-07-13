42 Arrested In United Kingdom For Protesting In Support of Palestine Action

Security forces in England have arrested more than 70 people from various places who had rallied against the decision to designate Palestine Action as a banned terrorist group.

The protestors were showing their displeasure at the decision for the second successive week in central London when the police arrested 42 people.

Similarly, the forces arrested 16 protestors in Manchester, while Cardiff witnessed the arrest of 13 demonstrators.

One person was also arrested in Leeds.

Protestors Were Carrying Anti-Genocide Placards

The demonstrators had assembled beneath the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square, local media reports said.

With messages of “I oppose genocide” and “I support Palestine Action”, the protestors were showing the placards while media and police officials had surrounded them.

As police officials began searching their belongings, the demonstrators were seen lying on top of one another before the officials grabbed their ID cards and placards.

Multiple protestors were then picked up from the ground and moved into the police vans, which were waiting outside the ground.

The ground was cleared of the protestors when the last protestor was arrested post 2:30 pm.

Media reports said that police arrested 41 demonstrators for supporting a banned group, while one was sent behind bars on the charge of common assault.

Why Were The Protestors Arrested For Backing Palestine Action?

The British law states that showing support for a banned organization is a criminal offense and could result in a prison term of up to 14 years.

16 people were also arrested by Greater Manchester Police under the charges of the Terrorism Act 2000, while South Wales Police said it nabbed 13 people in Cardiff’s Central Square.

Media reports quoted West Yorkshire Police as saying that they had arrested one person in Leeds for supporting Palestine Action.

Last week, the Met Police had sent 29 behind bars for the same offenses.

Scotland Yard stated that action would be taken wherever anyone supports banned groups, which constitutes a criminal offense.

This includes “chanting, wearing clothing, or displaying articles such as flags, signs, or logos.”

Police said the incident caused around £7m worth of damage.

Palestine Action was outlawed after two aircraft were damaged in Oxfordshire last month, resulting in damage of around 7 million British pounds.

