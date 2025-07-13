LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > 42 Arrested In United Kingdom For Protesting In Support of Palestine Action

42 Arrested In United Kingdom For Protesting In Support of Palestine Action

Over 70 people were arrested across England for protesting the UK’s decision to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist group. Demonstrators gathered in London, Manchester, Cardiff, and Leeds. Police cited violations under terrorism laws, while critics called the crackdown a suppression of dissent.

42 people were arrested from London.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 06:56:37 IST

Security forces in England have arrested more than 70 people from various places who had rallied against the decision to designate Palestine Action as a banned terrorist group.

The protestors were showing their displeasure at the decision for the second successive week in central London when the police arrested 42 people.

Similarly, the forces arrested 16 protestors in Manchester, while Cardiff witnessed the arrest of 13 demonstrators.

One person was also arrested in Leeds.

Protestors Were Carrying Anti-Genocide Placards

The demonstrators had assembled beneath the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square, local media reports said.

With messages of “I oppose genocide” and “I support Palestine Action”, the protestors were showing the placards while media and police officials had surrounded them.

As police officials began searching their belongings, the demonstrators were seen lying on top of one another before the officials grabbed their ID cards and placards.

Multiple protestors were then picked up from the ground and moved into the police vans, which were waiting outside the ground.

The ground was cleared of the protestors when the last protestor was arrested post 2:30 pm. 

Media reports said that police arrested 41 demonstrators for supporting a banned group, while one was sent behind bars on the charge of common assault.

Why Were The Protestors Arrested For Backing Palestine Action?

The British law states that showing support for a banned organization is a criminal offense and could result in a prison term of up to 14 years.

16 people were also arrested by Greater Manchester Police under the charges of the Terrorism Act 2000, while South Wales Police said it nabbed 13 people in Cardiff’s Central Square. 

Media reports quoted West Yorkshire Police as saying that they had arrested one person in Leeds for supporting Palestine Action.

Last week, the Met Police had sent 29 behind bars for the same offenses.

Scotland Yard stated that action would be taken wherever anyone supports banned groups, which constitutes a criminal offense.

This includes “chanting, wearing clothing, or displaying articles such as flags, signs, or logos.”

Police said the incident caused around £7m worth of damage.

Palestine Action was outlawed after two aircraft were damaged in Oxfordshire last month, resulting in damage of around 7 million British pounds.

Also Read: Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance

Tags: englandPalestine ActionPolice

More News

42 Arrested In United Kingdom For Protesting In Support of Palestine Action
Just Going To Do My Job: Julia Garner Politely Claps Back At Haters Over Silver Surfer Role In The Fantastic Four: First Steps
England vs Wales, Netherlands vs France At Women’s Euro 2025: Probable Lineups And Live Streaming
Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood For Not Taking Risks With Female-Led Action Movies: Guys Will Get A Free Ride
Federal Reserve’s Chair Powell Under Pressure After Renovation Controversy
Amaal Mallik Recalls His Lover Dumping Him After Five Years Over Muslim Identity: If Your Parents Can’t Accept My Religion…
Women’s Euro 2025, July 12th: Poland vs Denmark; Sweden vs Germany
Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance
Ndamukong Suh, Former Detroit Lions Star, Retires From NFL At 38
Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?